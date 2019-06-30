Cubic Wins MUX Mission System Data Relay Payload Prize for US Navy Prize Challenge

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced its Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS) business division was selected as a recipient of an award in the recent Marine Air Ground Task Force Unmanned Aircraft System Program Expeditionary (MUX) Challenge sponsored by the Naval Air Systems Command, Program Executive Office for Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons (PEO) U&W, Multi-Mission Tactical Unmanned Air Systems Program (PMA-266), located at Patuxent River, MD.

Cubics winning submission leveraged its proven legacy in high-bandwidth data link communications along with other tactical data link communications into a Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) tool that demonstrated increased performance, reduced size, weight and power (SWaP) requirements and increased capabilities against current and future threat systems. Cubic is proud to support the early development stage of the MUX technology which will lead to the fielding of leap-ahead operational capability for maritime forces operating in forward deployed joint and combined operations.

"Modeling candidate payload solutions for future platforms before they are actually built enables much needed cost efficiencies for forthcoming aviation procurement activities like MUX, said Jerry Madigan, senior vice president and general manager, Secure Communications, Cubic Mission Solutions. "Were proud to work on the next generation of protected communications solutions with the NAVAIR professionals at PMA-266 who have been a key Cubic customer through our support of the MQ-8 Fire Scout program.

The MUX Prize Challenge concept was initiated in order to obtain information, performance capabilities and technical data on mission system payload technologies to inform the development and acquisition strategy for the Marine Air Ground Task Force Unmanned Aircraft System Expeditionary Program. This approach focused on implementing MBSE to enable modeling and simulation to support an accelerated development and production timeline. Simultaneously, it focused on reducing the overall program cost and support NAVAIRSYSCOMs Systems Engineering Transformation initiative. Prizes for the challenges were awarded to the proposals that met the requirements of the prize challenge and provided the greatest overall benefit to the government.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide. to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in peoples lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200204005299/en/