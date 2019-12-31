finanzen.net
Curadigm announces the selection of its Nanoprimer technology by the National Cancer Institute for a characterization & development collaboration

Regulatory News:

Curadigm, an early-stage nanotechnology company committed to improving treatment outcomes by redefining the therapeutic balance between bioavailability, toxicity, and efficacy, announced the selection of its Nanoprimer technology by the National Cancer Institutes (NCI) Nanotechnology Characterization Laboratory (NCL) for characterization, based on its potential to significantly impact treatments in multiple disease indications, including cancer.

The broad utility of the Nanoprimer technology is due to its unique nanomedicine approach to improve therapeutic action without modifying the therapeutic in any way. Rather, the Nanoprimer is administered intravenously just prior to a therapeutic, specifically and transiently occupying the liver pathways responsible for clearance. This temporarily increases the therapeutics bioavailability and subsequent accumulation in target tissue. This mechanism, targeting the universal upstream pathways involved in intravenous drug clearance, means the Nanoprimer can be used in combination with multiple classes of nanomedicines including nucleic acid and small molecule therapeutics or gene editing technologies.

Through this collaboration, the NCL, a leader in the characterization and development of Nanomedicines, will perform in-depth pre-clinical characterizations. These studies will support the Nanoprimers development, driving advancement toward filing an Investigational New Drug (IND) with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and future clinical development. This work will also support ongoing and future collaborations combining the Nanoprimer with therapeutics across diverse clinical indications.

Curadigm is a 2019 Nanobiotix spin-off, that aims to reshape and elevate the efficacy of intravenously administered therapeutics. The Nanoprimer technology is based on engineered, biocompatible nanoparticles that are administered just prior to the therapeutic and acts rapidly to temporarily occupy the Kupffer and liver sinusoidal endothelial (LSEC) cells. This precision-based approach leads to enhanced systemic bioavailability for increased therapeutic action.

The NCL was established to study the use of nanoparticles and nanomedicines to advance cancer research and to accelerate the development of promising and safe nanotechnology-based cancer therapeutics. The program provides pre-clinical testing and services on a competitive acceptance basis to companies, such as Curadigm, and is working in concert with other US agencies such as the FDA to accelerate the use of nanomedicines from early-stage development to clinical applications.

"The selection of our nanoprimer by the NCL is a major step for Curadigm, said Matthieu Germain, CEO of Curadigm. "The standardized cascade assay developed by the NCL is a great opportunity to accelerate the development of the Nanoprimer by providing additional data about its physico-chemical properties, safety and mechanism of action that will facilitate regulatory review. The results generated through this collaboration will also be instrumental in supporting our discussions with partners to develop their therapeutics with the Nanoprimer.

About Curadigm

Curadigm, a Nanobiotix Corp spin-off, is an early-stage nanotechnology company dedicated to improving outcomes for patients by shifting the therapeutic delivery paradigm. Curadigms Nanoprimer technology increases drug bioavailability while decreasing unintended off-target effects, specifically liver & spleen toxicities. The platform can be used with most intravenous (IV) therapeutics across multiple drug classes. Curadigm is dedicated to advancing therapeutic development based on our deep understanding of how drugs interact with the body, to impact both known and novel drugs across multiple clinical indications.

For more information about Curadigm visit www.curadigm.com

