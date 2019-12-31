CURO Commemorates Juneteenth, Contributes $100K to Thurgood Marshall College Fund

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) ("CURO or the "Company), a market leader in providing short-term credit to underbanked consumers, today announced that in observance of Juneteenth it will make a $100,000 contribution to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, the largest organization in the nation that represents historically black colleges and universities and helps groom the next generation of cultural leaders.

While stores will remain open to service customers, all hourly US CURO employees will receive an additional amount equivalent to a half-day, or four hours of pay, and salaried employees will be credited the equivalent amount to be taken as time off in recognition of the holiday.

"As an essential service, our customers rely on us so well remain open on Juneteenth, said Don Gayhardt, President & Chief Executive Officer. "However, we want to celebrate this years Juneteenth especially during this time when our country is reminded of the significant work that still needs to be done to ensure equality and inclusivity for everyone.

The Company has also committed to forming a diversity and inclusion council to recognize the history and heritage of its entire workforce. According to Jillian Slagter, Chief Human Resources Officer, the purpose of the council is to ensure CURO is a diverse, inclusive, and equitable workplace where everyone feels valued and respected.

"This years Juneteenth comes at a time when our country is reminded that there remains significant opportunities to provide equality for all and make our country and world a better, truly inclusive place, said Slagter. "We stand with our employees, our customers and our communities in celebration of Juneteenth, an important day of reflection and renewed commitment to racial equality.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO), operating in the U.S. and Canada and powered by its fully integrated technology platform, is a market leader by revenues in providing short-term credit to underbanked consumers. In 1997, the Company was founded in Riverside, California by three Wichita, Kansas childhood friends to meet the growing consumer need for short-term loans. Their success led to opening stores across the United States and expanding to offer online loans and financial services across two countries. Today, CURO combines its market expertise with a fully integrated technology platform, omni-channel approach and advanced credit decisioning to provide an array of short-term credit products across all mediums. CURO operates under a number of brands including Speedy Cash®, Rapid Cash®, Cash Money®, LendDirect®, Verge Credit®, Avío Credit®, Opt+®, and Revolve Finance®. With over 20 years of operating experience, CURO provides financial freedom to the underbanked.

