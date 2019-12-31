finanzen.net
19.06.2020 15:00

CURO Commemorates Juneteenth, Contributes $100K to Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) ("CURO or the "Company), a market leader in providing short-term credit to underbanked consumers, today announced that in observance of Juneteenth it will make a $100,000 contribution to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, the largest organization in the nation that represents historically black colleges and universities and helps groom the next generation of cultural leaders.

While stores will remain open to service customers, all hourly US CURO employees will receive an additional amount equivalent to a half-day, or four hours of pay, and salaried employees will be credited the equivalent amount to be taken as time off in recognition of the holiday.

"As an essential service, our customers rely on us so well remain open on Juneteenth, said Don Gayhardt, President & Chief Executive Officer. "However, we want to celebrate this years Juneteenth especially during this time when our country is reminded of the significant work that still needs to be done to ensure equality and inclusivity for everyone.

The Company has also committed to forming a diversity and inclusion council to recognize the history and heritage of its entire workforce. According to Jillian Slagter, Chief Human Resources Officer, the purpose of the council is to ensure CURO is a diverse, inclusive, and equitable workplace where everyone feels valued and respected.

"This years Juneteenth comes at a time when our country is reminded that there remains significant opportunities to provide equality for all and make our country and world a better, truly inclusive place, said Slagter. "We stand with our employees, our customers and our communities in celebration of Juneteenth, an important day of reflection and renewed commitment to racial equality.

ABOUT CURO

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO), operating in the U.S. and Canada and powered by its fully integrated technology platform, is a market leader by revenues in providing short-term credit to underbanked consumers. In 1997, the Company was founded in Riverside, California by three Wichita, Kansas childhood friends to meet the growing consumer need for short-term loans. Their success led to opening stores across the United States and expanding to offer online loans and financial services across two countries. Today, CURO combines its market expertise with a fully integrated technology platform, omni-channel approach and advanced credit decisioning to provide an array of short-term credit products across all mediums. CURO operates under a number of brands including Speedy Cash®, Rapid Cash®, Cash Money®, LendDirect®, Verge Credit®, Avío Credit®, Opt+®, and Revolve Finance®. With over 20 years of operating experience, CURO provides financial freedom to the underbanked.

(CURO-NWS)

Nachrichten zu CURO Group Holdings Corp Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr CURO Group News
RSS Feed
CURO Group zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu CURO Group Holdings Corp Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene CURO Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere CURO Group News
Werbung

Trading-News

Solidvest x Markus Koch: Marktkommentar Juni 2020
Vontobel: Telekom - Im Spannungsfeld zwischen 5G-Ausbau und Politik
Rohstoffe: Krise wird ausgeblendet
Wie funktioniert der ETF-Handel?
EUR/USD  Rücklauf zum 200er-EMA?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Gute Geldanlage entsteht durch nachhaltiges Wertesystem
Exporo: Diese Mittelstädte sind im Aufwind für Immobilieninvestments
Oskar: Herausforderungen beim ETF-Kauf
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur CURO Group-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

CURO Group Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Altbau oder Neubau? Diese Kaufvariante ist für Sie die bessere Wahl
Wenn das Einbruchsopfer über Lautsprecher mit dem Täter spricht
Die Geldflut für die Untoten bringt den Kapitalismus an seine Grenzen
Die EZB macht den Banken ein historisches Negativzins-Geschenk
CO2-Zertifikate würden Müllgebühren erhöhen

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX grün - Nach Aktiensturz: Wirecard-CEO tritt zurück - Wirecard spricht mit Banken über Kreditlinien -- Telekom bestätigt Wachstumsziele -- BMW, Lufthansa, Knorr-Bremse, Deutsche Bank im Fokus

VW-Software-Einheit startet im Juli - Betriebssystem bis 2024. Torhüter Bürki verlängert beim BVB bis 2023. Sanofi und Regeneron erhalten in China Zulassung für Dupixent. KUKA will Krise ohne größeren Personalabbau meistern. Daimler-Betriebsrat befürchtet Personalabbau in der Produktion. PharmaSGP-Aktie legt nach Börsengang zu. ING ernennt Risikovorstand van Rijswijk zum Nachfolger von CEO Hamers.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 20/25: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten
KW 20/25: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:07 Uhr
Wall Street mit Gewinnen erwartet -- DAX grün -- Nach Aktiensturz: Wirecard-CEO tritt zurück - Gespräche mit Banken über Kreditlinien -- Telekom, Lufthansa, Knorr-Bremse, Deutsche Bank im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
14:58 Uhr
Wirecard-Aktie stürzt erneut zeitweise um rund 50% ab: CEO Markus Braun tritt zurück - Wirecard spricht mit Banken über Kreditlinien
Standardwerte
14:47 Uhr
BMW und Daimler gehen bei automatisiertem Fahren getrennte Wege
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Scout24 AGA12DM8
NEL ASAA0B733
BASFBASF11
Daimler AG710000
Lufthansa AG823212
TUITUAG00
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
TeslaA1CX3T
Allianz840400
CommerzbankCBK100
Amazon906866
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB