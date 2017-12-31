CURO Group Holdings Corp. Announces Pricing of $690 Million of Senior Secured Notes Offering

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) announced today the pricing of
its previously announced offering and upsized the offering from $675
million aggregate principal amount to $690 million aggregate principal
amount of its 8.250% senior secured notes due 2025 in a private
placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under
the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act) and to
non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities
Act.
The notes will bear interest at a rate of 8.250% per annum, payable
semi-annually on March 1 and September 1 of each year. The notes will be
secured by liens on substantially all of the Companys and the
guarantors assets, subject to certain exceptions and permitted liens.
The notes will mature on September 1, 2025 unless earlier redeemed or
repurchased.
The offering of the notes is expected to close on August 27, 2018,
subject to customary closing conditions. The net proceeds from the sale
of the notes will be used, together with available cash, (i) to redeem
the outstanding 12.000% senior secured notes due 2022 of the Companys
wholly owned subsidiary, CURO Financial Technologies Corp., (ii) to
repay the outstanding indebtedness under the CURO Receivables Finance I,
LLC, the Companys wholly owned subsidiary, five-year revolving credit
facility consisting of a term loan and revolving borrowing capacity,
(iii) for general corporate purposes and (iv) to pay fees, expenses,
premiums and accrued interest in connection therewith.
The notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state
securities laws and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in
the United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption from the
registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state
securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell
or the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes or any other
securities, nor will there be any sale of notes or any other securities
in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale
would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the
securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About CURO
CURO (NYSE: CURO), operating in three countries and powered by its fully
integrated technology platform, is a market leader by revenues in
providing short-term credit to underbanked consumers. In 1997, the
Company was founded in Riverside, California by three Wichita, Kansas
childhood friends to meet the growing consumer need for short-term
loans. Their success led to opening stores across the United States, and
expanding to offer online loans and financial services across three
countries. Today, CURO combines its market expertise with a fully
integrated technology platform, omni-channel approach and advanced
credit decisioning to provide an array of short-term credit products
across all mediums. CURO operates under a number of brands including
Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Cash Money, LendDirect, Avio Credit,
WageDayAdvance, Juo Loans, and Opt+. With over 20 years of operating
experience, CURO provides financial freedom to the underbanked.
Forward-Looking Statements
To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not
descriptions of historical facts regarding CURO, they are
forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and
expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions
of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such
forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties
that could cause CUROs actual results, performance or achievements to
differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the
forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among
others, the conditions affecting the capital markets, general economic,
industry, or political conditions, and the satisfaction of customary
closing conditions related to the proposed offering. CURO undertakes no
obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
(CURO-NWS)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180813005674/en/