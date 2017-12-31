CURO Group Holdings Corp. to Offer $675 Million of Senior Secured Notes

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) ("CURO or the "Company)
announced today that, subject to market and other conditions, it intends
to offer $675 million aggregate principal amount of its senior secured
notes due 2025 (the "notes) in a private placement to qualified
institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of
1933, as amended (the "Securities Act), and to non-U.S. persons in
accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.
The interest rate and other terms will be determined at the time of
pricing of the offering. The notes will be secured by liens on
substantially all of the Companys and the guarantors assets, subject
to certain exceptions and permitted liens.
The net proceeds from the sale of the notes will be used, together with
available cash, to (i) redeem the outstanding 12.000% senior secured
notes due 2022 of the Companys wholly owned subsidiary, CURO Financial
Technologies Corp., (ii) repay the outstanding indebtedness under the
CURO Receivables Finance I, LLC, the Companys wholly owned subsidiary,
five-year revolving credit facility consisting of a term loan and
revolving borrowing capacity and (iii) pay fees, expenses, premiums and
accrued interest in connection therewith.
The notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state
securities laws and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in
the United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption from the
registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state
securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell
or the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes or any other
securities, nor will there be any sale of notes or any other securities
in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale
would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the
securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About CURO
CURO (NYSE: CURO), operating in three countries and powered by its fully
integrated technology platform, is a market leader by revenues in
providing short-term credit to underbanked consumers. In 1997, the
Company was founded in Riverside, California by three Wichita, Kansas
childhood friends to meet the growing consumer need for short-term
loans. Their success led to opening stores across the United States, and
expanding to offer online loans and financial services across three
countries. Today, CURO combines its market expertise with a fully
integrated technology platform, omni-channel approach and advanced
credit decisioning to provide an array of short-term credit products
across all mediums. CURO operates under a number of brands including
Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Cash Money, LendDirect, Avio Credit,
WageDayAdvance, Juo Loans, and Opt+. With over 20 years of operating
experience, CURO provides financial freedom to the underbanked.
To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not
descriptions of historical facts regarding CURO, they are
forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and
expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions
of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such
forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties
that could cause CUROs actual results, performance or achievements to
differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the
forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among
others, the timing and size of the offering, the conditions affecting
the capital markets, general economic, industry, or political
conditions, and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related
to the proposed offering. CURO undertakes no obligation to update or
revise any forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180806005634/en/