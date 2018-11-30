CURO to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Monday, April 29, 2019

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) ("CURO), a market leader in
providing short-term credit to underbanked consumers, announced today
that its first quarter 2019 financial results will be released after the
market closes on Monday, April 29, 2019.
CURO will host a conference call the following morning to discuss the
results at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The live
webcast of the call can be accessed at the CURO Investors website at http://ir.curo.com/,
along with CUROs earnings press release and supplemental financial
information.
You may access the call at 1-800-347-6311 (1-786-460-7199 for
international callers). Please ask to join the CURO Group Holdings
call. A replay of the conference call will be available until May 7,
2019, at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time. An archived version of the webcast
will be available on the CURO Investors website for 90 days. You may
access the conference call replay at 1-888-203-1112 (1-719-457-0820 for
international callers). The replay access code is 7779569.
ABOUT CURO
CURO (NYSE: CURO) operating in two countries and powered by its fully
integrated technology platform, is a market leader in providing
short-term credit to underbanked consumers. In 1997, the Company was
founded in Riverside, California by three Wichita, Kansas childhood
friends to meet the growing consumer need for short-term loans. Their
success led to opening stores across the United States, and expanding to
offer online loans and financial services across two countries. Today,
CURO combines its market expertise with a fully integrated technology
platform, omni-channel approach and advanced credit decisioning to
provide an array of short-term credit products across all mediums. CURO
operates under a number of brands including Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash,
Cash Money, LendDirect, Avío Credit and Opt+. With over 20 years of
operating experience, CURO provides financial freedom to the underbanked.
