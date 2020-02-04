CURO to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, February 4, 2021

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) ("CURO), a market leader in providing short-term credit to non-prime consumers, announced today that its fourth quarter 2020 financial results will be released after the market closes on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

CURO will host a conference call the following morning to discuss the results at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 5, 2021. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the CURO Investors website at http://ir.curo.com/, along with CUROs earnings press release, supplemental financial information and presentation slides.

You may access the call at 1-866-807-9684 (1-412-317-5415 for international callers). Please ask to join the CURO Group Holdings call. A replay of the conference call will be available until February 12, 2021, at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the CURO Investors website for 90 days. You may access the conference call replay at 1-877-344-7529 (1-412-317-0088 for international callers). The replay access code is 10151924.

