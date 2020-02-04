  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
22.01.2021 21:52

CURO to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, February 4, 2021

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.01. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) ("CURO), a market leader in providing short-term credit to non-prime consumers, announced today that its fourth quarter 2020 financial results will be released after the market closes on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

CURO will host a conference call the following morning to discuss the results at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 5, 2021. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the CURO Investors website at http://ir.curo.com/, along with CUROs earnings press release, supplemental financial information and presentation slides.

You may access the call at 1-866-807-9684 (1-412-317-5415 for international callers). Please ask to join the CURO Group Holdings call. A replay of the conference call will be available until February 12, 2021, at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the CURO Investors website for 90 days. You may access the conference call replay at 1-877-344-7529 (1-412-317-0088 for international callers). The replay access code is 10151924.

ABOUT CURO

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO), operating in two countries and powered by its fully integrated technology platform, is a provider of credit to non-prime consumers. In 1997, the Company was founded in Riverside, California by three Wichita, Kansas childhood friends to meet the growing consumer need for short-term loans. Their success led to opening stores across the United States and expanding to offer online loans and financial services across two countries. Today, CURO combines its market expertise with a fully integrated technology platform, omni-channel approach and advanced credit decisioning to provide an array of credit products across all mediums. CURO operates under a number of brands including Speedy Cash®, Rapid Cash®, Cash Money®, LendDirect®, Avío Credit®, Opt+® and Revolve Finance®. With over 20 years of operating experience, CURO provides financial freedom to non-prime consumers.

(CURO-NWS)

Nachrichten zu CURO Group Holdings Corp Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr CURO Group News
RSS Feed
CURO Group zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu CURO Group Holdings Corp Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene CURO Group News

21.12.20Why CURO Group Holdings Dropped 13% Today
Weitere CURO Group News
Werbung

Trading-News

DZ BANK - SIXT: Transporter für den Internetboom
Podcast mit Prof. Dr. Stefan Mittnik von der LMU München: Buy & Hold
US Aktien (S&P 500 Index): Noch sind es Gewinnmitnahmen
EuropeFX: Quartalsberichte - so elegant wie ein Tesla
Vontobel: Luxusaktien - Trotz der Pandemie en vogue
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Financial Fact: Bei allen Börsenüberlegungen sollte die Antizyklik nicht übersehen werden.
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Neustart für Amerika?
Allvest powered by Allianz macht Altersvorsorge flexibel. Jederzeit Geld ein- & kostenlos auszahlen.
KENN(die)ZAHLEN - Duration und Risikoaufschlag
Das beste ETF-Portfolio für die Altersvorsorge
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur CURO Group-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

CURO Group Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Staatsschulden einfach streichen  so realistisch ist dieser (Alp)-Traum
Nebulös, aber mächtig  die EZB ernennt sich zur Retterin Europas
Wirtschaftswachstum zwischen vier und sechs Prozent
Elektroauto gegen Verbrenner  der große Kostenvergleich
Die Baumärkte boomen  und die Heimwerker-Amateure riskieren ihre Gesundheit

News von

Wasserstoff Newsblog: Hamburg setzt auf Wasserstoff
Dividenden: Der große Check - hier gibt es am meisten zu holen
TUI-Aktie: Kapitalerhöhung führt zu Verwässerung - Unsere Einschätzung
SAP-Aktie, Allianz & Co.: Warum die RBI-Analysten die fünf beliebtesten DAX-Werte zum Kauf empfehlen
Pennystocks: Neun deutsche Aktien unter einem Euro

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen tendieren seitwärts -- VW mit deutlichem Gewinnrückgang -- TUI-Belegschaft schrumpft wohl um ein Drittel -- IBM, Intel im Fokus

Investor: Russischer Stromkonzern sollte Uniper-Tochter übernehmen. Schlumberger verdient trotz Umsatzrückgang mehr. BMW schafft CO2-Flottenziel der EU für 2020 locker. Porsche SE erwartet höheren Gewinn für 2020. Investoren verklagen anscheinend Bayer wegen Glyphosat in Deutschland. Vivendi kauft Anteil an spanischem Medienkonglomerat Prisa. ifo: China überholt Deutschland - Weltgrößter Leistungsbilanzüberschuss.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Das sind die teuersten Filmproduktionen der Welt
Das sind die teuersten Kinofilme der US-amerikanischen Filmbranche
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Dezember 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen