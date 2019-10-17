finanzen.net
17.10.2019 15:42
CURO to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, October 24, 2019

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) ("CURO), a market leader in providing short-term credit to underbanked consumers, announced today that its third quarter 2019 financial results will be released after the market closes on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

CURO will host a conference call the following morning to discuss the results at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, October 25, 2019. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the CURO Investors website at http://ir.curo.com/, along with CUROs earnings press release and supplemental financial information.

You may access the call at 1-866-807-9684 (1-412-317-5415 for international callers). Please ask to join the CURO Group Holdings call. A replay of the conference call will be available until November 1, 2019, at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the CURO Investors website for 90 days. You may access the conference call replay at 1-877-344-7529 (1-412-317-0088 for international callers). The replay access code is 10135660.

ABOUT CURO

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO), operating in two countries and powered by its fully integrated technology platform, is a market leader by revenues in providing short-term credit to underbanked consumers. In 1997, the Company was founded in Riverside, California by three Wichita, Kansas childhood friends to meet the growing consumer need for short-term loans. Their success led to opening stores across the United States and expanding to offer online loans and financial services across two countries. Today, CURO combines its market expertise with a fully integrated technology platform, omni-channel approach and advanced credit decisioning to provide an array of short-term credit products across all mediums. CURO operates under a number of brands including Speedy Cash®, Rapid Cash®, Cash Money®, LendDirect®, Avío Credit®, Opt+® and Revolve Finance®. With over 20 years of operating experience, CURO provides financial freedom to the underbanked.

(CURO-NWS)

