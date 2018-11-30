CURO to Present at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference and Host Investor Meetings

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) ("CURO), a market leader in
providing short-term credit to underbanked consumers, announced today
that Don Gayhardt, President and CEO, Roger Dean, Executive Vice
President and CFO, and Bill Baker, Executive Vice President and COO,
will present at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Thursday,
June 6, 2019. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:40 a.m. EDT.
A live webcast of the presentation will be made available at the CURO
Investor Relations website at https://ir.curo.com.
The on-line replay will remain available for 90 days, beginning shortly
after the presentation. CURO will also host meetings with investors at
the conference.
Institutional investors attending the conferences who are interested in
scheduling a meeting with management please contact CURO investor
relations or the conference corporate access departments.
About CURO:
CURO (NYSE: CURO), operating in two countries and powered by its fully
integrated technology platform, is a market leader in providing
short-term credit to underbanked consumers. In 1997, the Company was
founded in Riverside, California by three Wichita, Kansas childhood
friends to meet the growing consumer need for short-term loans. Their
success led to opening stores across the United States and expanded to
offer online loans and financial services across the United States and
Canada. Today, CURO combines its market expertise with a fully
integrated technology platform, omni-channel approach and advanced
credit decisioning to provide an array of short-term credit products
across all mediums. CURO operates under a number of brands including
Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Cash Money, LendDirect, Avio Credit and Opt+.
With over 20 years of operating experience, CURO provides financial
freedom to the underbanked.
