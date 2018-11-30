finanzen.net
30.05.2019 20:31
Bewerten
(0)

CURO to Present at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference and Host Investor Meetings

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) ("CURO), a market leader in providing short-term credit to underbanked consumers, announced today that Don Gayhardt, President and CEO, Roger Dean, Executive Vice President and CFO, and Bill Baker, Executive Vice President and COO, will present at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Thursday, June 6, 2019. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:40 a.m. EDT. A live webcast of the presentation will be made available at the CURO Investor Relations website at https://ir.curo.com. The on-line replay will remain available for 90 days, beginning shortly after the presentation. CURO will also host meetings with investors at the conference.

Institutional investors attending the conferences who are interested in scheduling a meeting with management please contact CURO investor relations or the conference corporate access departments.

About CURO:

CURO (NYSE: CURO), operating in two countries and powered by its fully integrated technology platform, is a market leader in providing short-term credit to underbanked consumers. In 1997, the Company was founded in Riverside, California by three Wichita, Kansas childhood friends to meet the growing consumer need for short-term loans. Their success led to opening stores across the United States and expanded to offer online loans and financial services across the United States and Canada. Today, CURO combines its market expertise with a fully integrated technology platform, omni-channel approach and advanced credit decisioning to provide an array of short-term credit products across all mediums. CURO operates under a number of brands including Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Cash Money, LendDirect, Avio Credit and Opt+. With over 20 years of operating experience, CURO provides financial freedom to the underbanked.

(CURO-NWS)

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu CURO Group Holdings Corp Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
02.05.19
CURO Group veröffentlichte Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
27.04.19
Ausblick: CURO Group legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
29.01.19
Ausblick: CURO Group legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
22.10.18
Ausblick: CURO Group präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr CURO Group News
RSS Feed
CURO Group zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu CURO Group Holdings Corp Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene CURO Group News

02.05.19CURO Group veröffentlichte Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Weitere CURO Group News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital kurz & kompakt
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones fiel deutlich
Rocket Internet  noch kein Befreiungsschlag
DZ BANK - Mastercard: Wachstum vorprogrammiert
Davon könnte der Euro Dollar (EURUSD) profitieren
SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE 19:00 UHR: US-SPECIAL-WEBINAR MIT OLIVER BARON
HSBC: Fiat Chrysler und Renault  mächtige Autoallianz
Vontobel: Rohöl - Berg- und Talfahrt
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur CURO Group-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

CURO Group Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Scholz neue Steuerpläne versetzen Investoren in Angst
Berlusconis Mediaset steigt bei ProSiebenSat.1 ein
Warum dieses Urteil den Wohnungsmarkt in den Städten verändern könnte
Drücken Sie im Urlaub bloß nicht die Euro-Taste!
Das 4042-Euro-Urteil macht Deutschlands Mietern neue Hoffnung

News von

Wasserstoff-Aktie Nel Asa steigt immer schneller: Was Anleger wissen sollten
Gold- und Silberminen-Aktien: Was die Incrementum-Experten für Edelmetall-Papiere erwarten
DAX am Vatertag auf Erholungskurs - Springer-Aktie hebt ab
DAX: Richtungswechsel oder Pause?
DAX rutscht ab, Goldpreis steigt - und was Anleger sonst noch wissen müssen

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street wechselhaft -- DAX fester -- Investor KKR verhandelt über Einstieg bei Axel Springer -- Aldi eröffnet erste Filialen in China -- Beiersdorf im Fokus

Studie: Klimawandel ist größtes Risiko für Unternehmenswachstum. Tesla-Chef: Müssen für Rekord-Absatz in Q2 noch viel nachholen. Arzneimittel-Importeur Abacus Medicine verschiebt erneut Börsengang. Israel steht vor Neuwahlen im September. Ölpreise legen etwas zu. Deutschland muss keine Engpässe bei Seltenen Erden befürchten. Massiver Widerstand in Union gegen Regierungspläne zum Kohleausstieg. Sozialverbände und Gewerkschaften fordern CO2-Steuer.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 21 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 21 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 21 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das verdienen Aufsichtsratschefs in DAX-Konzernen
Deutlich unter Vorstandsgehältern
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die traditionellen Volksparteien haben bei den EU-Wahlen schwach abgeschnitten. Erwarten sie nun einen veränderten politischen Kurs Europas?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
20:14 Uhr
Wall Street wechselhaft -- DAX fester -- Investor KKR verhandelt über Einstieg bei Axel Springer -- Aldi eröffnet erste Filialen in China -- Beiersdorf im Fokus
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
20:11 Uhr
So einfach eröffnen Sie ein Wertpapierdepot
Sonstiges
20:15 Uhr
Einfach europaweit in Immobilien investieren - mit nur einem Fonds
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
TeslaA1CX3T
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
Beyond MeatA2N7XQ
BASFBASF11
CommerzbankCBK100
BayerBAY001
Allianz840400
AlibabaA117ME
Scout24 AGA12DM8
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777