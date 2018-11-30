CURO to Present at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference and Host Investor Meetings

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) ("CURO), a market leader in providing short-term credit to underbanked consumers, announced today that Don Gayhardt, President and CEO, Roger Dean, Executive Vice President and CFO, and Bill Baker, Executive Vice President and COO, will present at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Thursday, June 6, 2019. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:40 a.m. EDT. A live webcast of the presentation will be made available at the CURO Investor Relations website at https://ir.curo.com. The on-line replay will remain available for 90 days, beginning shortly after the presentation. CURO will also host meetings with investors at the conference.

Institutional investors attending the conferences who are interested in scheduling a meeting with management please contact CURO investor relations or the conference corporate access departments.

About CURO:

CURO (NYSE: CURO), operating in two countries and powered by its fully integrated technology platform, is a market leader in providing short-term credit to underbanked consumers. In 1997, the Company was founded in Riverside, California by three Wichita, Kansas childhood friends to meet the growing consumer need for short-term loans. Their success led to opening stores across the United States and expanded to offer online loans and financial services across the United States and Canada. Today, CURO combines its market expertise with a fully integrated technology platform, omni-channel approach and advanced credit decisioning to provide an array of short-term credit products across all mediums. CURO operates under a number of brands including Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Cash Money, LendDirect, Avio Credit and Opt+. With over 20 years of operating experience, CURO provides financial freedom to the underbanked.

(CURO-NWS)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005765/en/