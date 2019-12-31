Cushman & Wakefield Acquires Colvill Office Properties in Houston

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced today that the firm has acquired Colvill Office Properties, a leading provider of office agency leasing services in Houston. Colvill Office Properties currently directs leasing and marketing efforts for 17 million square feet of Class-A office space in Houston.

"As one of the five largest metro areas in the U.S., Houston remains a critically important market for Cushman & Wakefield, said Andrew McDonald, President of Cushman & Wakefields West Region. "Providing our clients with the most respected and accomplished office agency in Houston complements our investor services platform significantly in Texas. The Colvill team has a proven track record of creating exceptional value for their clients and shares our commitment to collaboration and innovation.

The Colvill Office Properties team has more than 130 collective years of experience and is a four-time recipient of the Owner's Representative of the Year award as voted by the Houston Office Leasing Broker's Association (HOLBA). The Colvill current portfolio includes more than 30 individual properties in the CBD, Energy Corridor/Katy Freeway, Galleria/Uptown, Westchase, West Belt, Springwoods and Inner Loop submarkets.

"We could not be more thrilled to join one of the worlds pre-eminent commercial real estate firms, said Chip Colvill, the founder and former president/CEO of Colvill Office Properties, who joins Cushman & Wakefield as Executive Vice Chairman. "The depth and breadth of Cushman & Wakefields global platform and the outstanding team already on the ground here in Houston will enable us to deliver even more value for our building owners, taking what weve built at Colvill over the last two decades to the next level with the Cushman & Wakefield international platform.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 51,000 employees in 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2018, the firm had revenue of $8.2 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200219006041/en/