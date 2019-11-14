finanzen.net
14.11.2019 22:44
Cushman & Wakefield Acquires NAI Long Island

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) recently announced that it has acquired the brokerage division of NAI Long Island, adding 16 new commercial leasing and investment sales professionals focused on this important part of the New York-Tri-State Region.

Based in Melville, NY, NAI Long Island was founded in 1980 by Carmine Inserra. Its professionals represent both investors and occupiers in leasing and sales of office, industrial, retail and mixed-use properties.

"With this acquisition, we have doubled the number of brokerage professionals in our Melville office and firmly solidified our leading position in the Long Island market, said Joseph Caridi, Executive Managing Director and Managing Principal, Long Island, Brooklyn & Queens at Cushman & Wakefield. "This acquisition was about the opportunity to better serve our clients. Carmine Inserra is a well-known and universally-respected leader in the Long Island business community and we are confident that he and his team will make us even stronger.

Former NAI Long Island employees will work temporarily in NAI Long Islands current office until all team members relocate to a new Cushman & Wakefield office in Melville in 2020.

"Our team at NAI Long Island is ecstatic to be joining Cushman & Wakefield, said Carmine Inserra, founder and principal of NAI Long Island. "This acquisition was made possible because of the strong cultural fit of our two companies. By coming together with the Cushman & Wakefield brand and platform we will be able to greatly enhance the service we provide to our clients throughout Long Island and across the globe.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 51,000 employees in 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2018, the firm had revenue of $8.2 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

