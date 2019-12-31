Cushman & Wakefield Advises on the Lease Acquisition for New Logistics Facility in Japan

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) has successfully leased a newly constructed logistics property owned by Tokyu Land Corporation to Trancom Co., Ltd., a comprehensive logistics services company.

LOGI'Q Shiraoka, located in Shiraoka City, Saitama Prefecture, Japan is a large logistics center developed by Tokyu Land Corporation consisting of a total floor area of approx. 496,400 square feet comprising four stories.

The multi-purpose industrial property was completed in October 2019 as a state-of-the-art logistics facility that offers high-standard specifications and enhanced amenities for workers, and will be occupied by Trancom, which has leased the whole warehouse building as its flagship center. Due to its location within the Shiraoka Industrial Park Zone, the center is permitted to operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Mio Nishimoto, Manager, Sales Development Group at Trancom said, "LOGI'Q Shiraoka will be one of the key bases in the Kanto area in realizing our goal of creating a hakobu system. The berth was partially customized to improve the efficiency of the connection with 40 ft container and devanning operations. Even though it was designed as a multi-use facility, it was flexibly adapted to our specific cargo requirements.

"Cushman & Wakefield is pleased to have been able to help Trancom secure a lease at LOGI'Q Shiraoka, the latest logistics facility developed by Tokyu Land Corporation. In our discussions with the landlord about the tenant improvements of the warehouse, we received a positive and flexible response that enabled us to provide a facility that meets the requirements of the tenant, said Ken Maeda, Head of Logistics & Industrial Services at Cushman & Wakefield.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 53,000 employees in 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2019, the firm had revenue of $8.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200415005775/en/