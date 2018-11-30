Cushman & Wakefield and Broll Sign Exclusive African Affiliation

Leading global real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) has entered into an exclusive affiliate arrangement with the largest independently owned pan-African commercial property services company Broll Property Group.

The new venture represents a partnership with Brolls Occupier Services business and will be branded Cushman & Wakefield Broll, providing clients with an integrated platform covering the entire sub-Saharan Africa region.

The partnership combines Cushman & Wakefields global reach with Brolls well-established operations and market-leading track record of delivering Occupier Services across Africa.

The service offering covers end-to-end corporate real estate solutions for businesses across all sectors, including advisory & transactions, workplace consulting, project management, estates management, data management, technology and finance, and treasury services.

Colin Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, EMEA, Cushman & Wakefield, said: "The sub-Saharan region contains Africas two largest economies of Nigeria and South Africa as well as some of the worlds fastest growing and most dynamic markets. We are excited to enter this exclusive relationship with Broll which enables us to support clients who are already well established there as well as provide strategic on-the-ground advice to those looking to grow their presence or enter the region for the first time.

Malcolm Horne, Chief Executive Officer of Broll Property Group, said: "We are very excited about launching Cushman & Wakefield Broll, which is an affiliation partnership with Brolls Occupier Services business and provides our clients with integrated access to a phenomenal global platform. Our progressive culture of innovation, service excellence and longstanding client relationships provides a natural synergy with Cushman & Wakefield. Brolls focus will always be on providing value-adding advice that comes from a deep understanding of local markets across Africa, based on our experience in concluding over 6,000 leases in the last 12 months alone. The groups other divisions will be independent of the exclusive affiliation agreement, but all services remain available to all our clients.

Cushman & Wakefield has 5,500 employees across 133 offices in EMEA. Its strong relationships across the region with affiliates extends delivery of services into markets where the firm does not currently have a wholly-owned presence.

Founded in 1975, Broll has offices in the major cities of South Africa, the largest African commercial property market; as well as operations in 15 other sub-Saharan African countries including Botswana, Cameroon, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Réunion, Seychelles, Swaziland, Uganda and Zambia.

In addition to Occupier Services, Brolls other services include: property management; property broking; valuation and advisory services; shopping centre management; retail leasing and projects; property intel; and, property auctioneering.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 51,000 employees in 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2018, the firm had revenue of $8.2 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

About Broll Property Group

Broll is a leading independently owned Pan-African commercial property services company and it provides employment for more than 2,000 employees. Owing to the strength of its people, Broll delivers integrated solutions to achieve measurable value and improved profitability to over 21 million sqm of occupied space, 12 million sqm of managed facilities and 7.5 million sqm of managed property assets. To learn more, visit https://www.broll.com or follow @broll_insights on Twitter.

