Cushman & Wakefield and Broll Sign Exclusive African Affiliation

Leading global real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK)
has entered into an exclusive affiliate arrangement with the largest
independently owned pan-African commercial property services company
Broll Property Group.
The new venture represents a partnership with Brolls Occupier Services
business and will be branded Cushman & Wakefield Broll, providing
clients with an integrated platform covering the entire sub-Saharan
Africa region.
The partnership combines Cushman & Wakefields global reach with Brolls
well-established operations and market-leading track record of
delivering Occupier Services across Africa.
The service offering covers end-to-end corporate real estate solutions
for businesses across all sectors, including advisory & transactions,
workplace consulting, project management, estates management, data
management, technology and finance, and treasury services.
Colin Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, EMEA, Cushman & Wakefield, said:
"The sub-Saharan region contains Africas two largest economies of
Nigeria and South Africa as well as some of the worlds fastest growing
and most dynamic markets. We are excited to enter this exclusive
relationship with Broll which enables us to support clients who are
already well established there as well as provide strategic
on-the-ground advice to those looking to grow their presence or enter
the region for the first time.
Malcolm Horne, Chief Executive Officer of Broll Property Group, said:
"We are very excited about launching Cushman & Wakefield Broll, which is
an affiliation partnership with Brolls Occupier Services business and
provides our clients with integrated access to a phenomenal global
platform. Our progressive culture of innovation, service excellence and
longstanding client relationships provides a natural synergy with
Cushman & Wakefield. Brolls focus will always be on providing
value-adding advice that comes from a deep understanding of local
markets across Africa, based on our experience in concluding over 6,000
leases in the last 12 months alone. The groups other divisions will be
independent of the exclusive affiliation agreement, but all services
remain available to all our clients.
Cushman & Wakefield has 5,500 employees across 133 offices in EMEA. Its
strong relationships across the region with affiliates extends delivery
of services into markets where the firm does not currently have a
wholly-owned presence.
Founded in 1975, Broll has offices in the major cities of South Africa,
the largest African commercial property market; as well as operations in
15 other sub-Saharan African countries including Botswana, Cameroon,
Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia,
Nigeria, Réunion, Seychelles, Swaziland, Uganda and Zambia.
In addition to Occupier Services, Brolls other services include:
property management; property broking; valuation and advisory services;
shopping centre management; retail leasing and projects; property intel;
and, property auctioneering.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services
firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and
owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services
firms with approximately 51,000 employees in 400 offices and 70
countries. In 2018, the firm had revenue of $8.2 billion across core
services of property, facilities and project management, leasing,
capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com
or follow @CushWake
on Twitter.
About Broll Property Group
Broll is a leading independently owned Pan-African commercial property
services company and it provides employment for more than 2,000
employees. Owing to the strength of its people, Broll delivers
integrated solutions to achieve measurable value and improved
profitability to over 21 million sqm of occupied space, 12 million sqm
of managed facilities and 7.5 million sqm of managed property assets. To
learn more, visit https://www.broll.com
or follow @broll_insights
on Twitter.
