Cushman & Wakefield Announces Pricing of $650 Million Senior Secured Notes Offering

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) ("Cushman & Wakefield) today announced that its indirect, wholly owned subsidiary, Cushman & Wakefield U.S. Borrower, LLC (the "Issuer), has priced its previously announced offering and will issue $650 million of 6.75% senior secured notes due 2028 (the "Notes) in a private placement exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act). We intend to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close on May 22, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Notes will be guaranteed by DTZ UK Guarantor Limited, a private limited company organized under the laws of England and Wales and a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Cushman & Wakefield ("Holdings), and each of Holdings existing and future wholly owned domestic and U.K. restricted subsidiaries that guarantees Cushman & Wakefields existing senior secured credit facility.

The Notes were offered and sold in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act, and to certain non-U.S. persons in transactions outside of the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any state or jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase the Notes, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

