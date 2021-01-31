  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Heute um 18 Uhr live: Supermärkte, Drogerien und Co. - so profitieren Sie vom Immobilien-Boom im Einzelhandel! Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
01.07.2021 17:15

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $123M Refinancing of Mixed-Use Asset in Seattle

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced that the real estate services firm served as the exclusive adviser to American Life, Inc. in the procurement of $122.7 million for the refinancing of 255 South King Street, a 717,684-square-foot (SF) office and hospitality asset. The loan was provided by PCCP.

A Cushman & Wakefield Equity, Debt & Structured Finance team of Dave Karson, Chris Moyer, Stephen Michels, Zachary Kraft and Lauren Greenberg represented the borrower.

"We had strong credit support from the office building which helped offset the softer market demand for the hotel during the pandemic, but this particular hotel is recovering well and the location down by the stadium has become very appealing given access to both Bellevue and Downtown Seattle, said Karson.

"We are glad that we decided early on to keep the Embassy Suites open, albeit with reduced staffing, during the pandemic so that we could be poised to take advantage of the unique opportunities during the pandemic and could ramp up quickly when demand returned, said Larry Ice, CFO of American Life. "We are also pleased, as always, to be working with Dave Karson and his team of expert advisors at Cushman & Wakefield who were extremely knowledgeable and resourceful in helping us place this financing in a challenging environment.

255 South King Street is a LEED Silver-certified property that consists of a 209,476-SF office tower and a 23-story, 282-room Hilton Embassy Suites Hotel with approximately 10,000 SF of meeting and event space, pool, fitness center and parking garage, as well as 17,292 SF of retail. The office tower, which spans 11 stories above a 7-story retail and parking garage podium, is 100% leased. The asset was developed by ALI and completed in February 2018.

Alison Beddard, Cushman & Wakefields Managing Principal for Washington state, said, "The Puget Sound Region is a dynamic and cutting-edge market, and Cushman & Wakefield remains committed to the long-term success of our client and our community here. This transaction represents yet another positive sign of Seattles prosperous outlook and continued growth.

The property is located within the Pioneer Square submarket just south of Downtown Seattle and steps from best-in-class amenities, offering tenants and visitors immediate access to numerous retail and entertainment options, as well as mass transit options and major freeways.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2020, the firm had revenue of $7.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

Nachrichten zu Cushman & Wakefield PLC Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero. Jetzt informieren (Anzeige)
01.06.21
Mai 2021: Die Expertenmeinungen zur Cushman Wakefield-Aktie (finanzen.net)
08.05.21
Cushman Wakefield vermeldete Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
04.05.21
Ausblick: Cushman Wakefield legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
21.04.21
Erste Schätzungen: Cushman Wakefield stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
27.02.21
Cushman Wakefield: Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
23.02.21
Ausblick: Cushman Wakefield stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
10.02.21
Erste Schätzungen: Cushman Wakefield zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
31.01.21
Januar 2021: Analysten sehen Potenzial bei Cushman Wakefield-Aktie (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Cushman Wakefield News
RSS Feed
Cushman Wakefield zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Cushman & Wakefield PLC Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
27.08.2018CushmanWakefield OverweightBarclays Capital
27.08.2018CushmanWakefield OverweightBarclays Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Cushman & Wakefield PLC Registered Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt noch kostenlos anmelden!

Ob Supermärkte, Drogerien oder Apotheken, Corona hat der Nahversorgungsbranche in den Stadtteilzentren und Wohngebieten ein Rekordjahr mit rund 11 Prozent Zuwachs gebracht. Erfahren Sie heute im Online-Seminar live ab 18 Uhr wie auch Sie vom Immobilien-Boom im Einzelhandel profitieren. Jetzt noch kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Cushman Wakefield News

01.06.21Mai 2021: Die Expertenmeinungen zur Cushman Wakefield-Aktie
Weitere Cushman Wakefield News
Werbung

Trading-News

Ford  zweite Welle voraus?
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Rückenwind für Europäische Luftfahrtunternehmen
Visa schluckt schwedisches Fintech
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones beim Hürdenlauf
DZ BANK - Unteres Bollinger Band fungiert als Sprungbrett
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Schnell mal danebengegriffen: Hilft Stockpicking?
Drei wichtige Schritte vor dem Kauf einer Aktie
Fondsmanager im Interview über Aufwärtstrend am Aktienmarkt - was ist gerade im Trend?
Fremdwährungsrisiko - Das wichtigste zum Thema
Was soll da noch kommen?
Smart investieren. Kostengünstig und renditestark.
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Cushman Wakefield-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Cushman Wakefield Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das große Bangen bei Curevac und der unbekannte China-Monopolist
Bahn, Flüge, Hotels  diese Regeln gelten jetzt für Ihre Bonuspunkte
Der Traum vom Eigenheim ist groß wie nie  und unrealistischer denn je
Verschmähte Öko-Gewinner und die ostdeutsche Sartorius
Inflation für immer? Auf diese Szenarien müssen sich Sparer einstellen

News von

CureVac-Aktie: Besser gehts nicht
Kaufalarm: Neun Spätzünder-Aktien, die jetzt durchstarten
Großbank sieht günstigen Einstiegszeitpunkt bei Nel ASA & Co
Ethereum wird knapper: Kommt es bald zum Flippening zwischen Bitcoin und Ethereum?
DAX schwächer: Corona-Sorgen trüben die Anleger-Laune erneut

Heute im Fokus

Dow freundlich -- DAX fester -- Krispy Kreme verfehlt Ziel bei Börsengang deutlich -- TRATON macht Übernahme von US-Lkw-Bauer Navistar komplett -- CureVac, Nordex, STMicro, H&M, CTS Eventim im Fokus

Deutsche Wohnen rät den Aktionären zur Annahme der Vonovia-Offerte. Walgreens Boots Alliance gewinnt an Fahrt. Impfkommission ändert Empfehlung für AstraZeneca-Erstgeimpfte. Infineon will bis 2030 klimaneutral werden. Coup bei Rose-Vorstellung - Sancho vor Wechsel nach Manchester. Südzucker erwartet gute Rübenernte. Plattner-Stiftung zieht sich aus SAP-Finanz-JV mit Dediq.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die kreativsten Unternehmen der Welt
Welcher Global Player ist vorne mit dabei?
Das verdienen die Chefs der Notenbanken
Wie hoch sind ihre Gehälter?
Das sind die unsinnigsten Subventionen der Bundesregierung
So werden Steuergelder verschwendet
Materialien, die teurer sind als Gold
Diese Materialien könnten Sie sich nach Ihrem nächsten Lottogewinn gönnen
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen