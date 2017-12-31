Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $55 Million Sale of Freestanding Whole Foods Property

A 50,451-square-foot retail property occupied by Whole Foods Market in
Los Altos (Silicon Valley), California has sold for $55 million.
Imperial Hornet Developers, LLC acquired the freestanding property
located at 4800 El Camino Real, one of the regions primary
thoroughfares, from Compass Grand Associates, LLC.
Investment specialists Kevin Held and Matt McNeill with Cushman &
Wakefield represented the buyer in the transaction. The duo worked with
Ron Goldie, a Los Angeles-based attorney who specializes in
acquisitions, portfolio management, and dispositions for urban core,
Class A real estate for high net worth private clients, and who acted as
an investment advisor in leading negotiations for the buyer.
"This is an irreplaceable, single tenant asset and a generational
investment opportunity in the epicenter of one of the best economies in
the world, said Mr. Held, Vice President. "The property was originally
developed as a prototype build to suit for Whole Foods in an area with
extremely high barriers to entry and strong market fundamentals.
Situated on 2.41 acres, the building provides excellent frontage and
high visibility along heavily-traveled El Camino Real. Located at a
signalized intersection, it also provides exceptional access, allowing
entry from both directions of traffic. The store features dual entry on
the ground floor, as well as two levels of subterranean parking.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services
firm that delivers exceptional value by putting ideas into action for
real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the
largest real estate services firms with 48,000 employees in
approximately 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2017, the firm had
revenue of $6.9 billion across core services of property, facilities and
project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other
services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or
follow @CushWake on
Twitter.
Source: Cushman & Wakefield
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005955/en/