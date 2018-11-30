Global commercial real estate leader Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced a collaboration with Saltmine, a San Francisco-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup that provides design data technology for the commercial real estate industry.

Through the use of cutting-edge A.I. planning and 3-D space visualization technology, the Saltmine platform enables Cushman & Wakefield professionals to quickly create space plans, test fits and virtual tours of potential workspaces, providing clients with a new way to visualize and plan their current or future workspace.

The collaboration is the latest example of Cushman & Wakefields client-centric technology strategy, which leverages strategic partnerships to deliver value and momentum, said Melanie Kirkwood Ruiz, Cushman & Wakefields Chief Information Officer for the Americas.

"This collaboration with Saltmine puts our clients in the drivers seat, allowing them to make faster, better-informed decisions about their workspace, Kirkwood Ruiz said. "Thats a key part of our technology strategy: putting more power and knowledge into our clients hands by developing partnerships with a network of organizations that give us access to the latest insights and innovations. Now, with Saltmine, were combining our firms deep expertise and experience in commercial real estate with a progressive tech company, new tools and cutting-edge technology.

Using property data and core and shell plans, the Saltmine platform integrates clients workplace strategy, programming and design  all in one place. Cushman & Wakefield advisors can now quickly digitize fully fitted properties in a matter of days, creating powerful interactive renderings that allow clients to experience the potential of their workspace.

"With our cloud-based platform, Cushman & Wakefield is able to offer clients a transformative way to evaluate and choose real estate, said Saltmine founder and CEO Shagufta Anurag. "The ability to see in real time what a workspace could look like allows clients to proactively shape their workplace strategy like never before.

Cushman & Wakefields expanded capabilities come as commercial real estate clients seek and expect technology that makes their real estate strategies simple, efficient and predictable.

"By virtually taking clients through a space and laying out their costs, we can make their site selection process predictable, experiential and flexible, Kirkwood Ruiz said. "Clients know a relationship with Cushman & Wakefield brings expertise accentuated by technology.

Cushman & Wakefield is not an architectural, design, engineering, or construction firm and the renderings and images generated from use of the Saltmine products are for presentation purposes only, and are not intended, and should not be relied upon for architecture, construction, engineering, development, building, life safety, fire safety, or other purposes. The renderings and images are not drawn to any scale, and should not be relied upon for compliance with any relevant building, fire, life safety, zoning, construction or other codes, ordinances, laws, rules, laws, or regulations.

About Saltmine

Saltmine is a collaborative, cloud-based platform that enables global enterprises to digitize the sprawling and fragmented data related to workplace design, and enables real estate teams to deliver workspace on time & within budget - with happy end users. The design cloud provides the single source of truth for customer-specific workplace strategy and supports data-driven decisions by activating design standards, connecting strategy to programming to design, and engaging stakeholders in a collaborative, visually immersive way.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 51,000 employees in 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2018, the firm had revenue of $8.2 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

