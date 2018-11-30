finanzen.net
3. Januar um 18:30 Uhr: Großer charttechnischer Jahresausblick mit Jörg Scherer! In der Analyse: Aktien- und Rentenmärkte, Währungen und Rohstoffe mit Blick auf 2019. Seien Sie dabei!-w-
02.01.2019 23:31
Cushman & Wakefield Completes Acquisition of QSI Facilities

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced today the completion of its acquisition of Quality Solutions, Inc. ("QSI). This acquisition will expand Cushman & Wakefields facilities management capabilities and coverage across North American markets by leveraging QSIs strong supply chain of 50,000+ qualified suppliers and 75+ facilities trades.

"Its an exciting time to be a part of the growing momentum of Cushman & Wakefield. This acquisition significantly strengthens our ability to deliver 24/7 on-demand, scheduled or emergency facility services and project management across North America, said Cushman & Wakefields Steven Quick, Chief Executive, Global Occupier Services. "We welcome our new team and look forward to integrating our best-in-class platform and newly expanded supply chain to better serve owner and occupier clients.

QSI is one of the nations top facilities management firms that specializes in on-demand facility maintenance and project management services through a national network of subcontractors. As part of Cushman & Wakefields Global Occupier Services business, QSI will gain access to a broader and deeper platform and increased scale across the nation.

"We are excited to continue providing leading services to clients as part of Cushman & Wakefield, said QSIs CEO Eric Crabb, who will continue to lead operations within Cushman & Wakefields Facilities Management business. "Our combined growth and aligned focus on putting clients first will result in new opportunities for all involved in the acquisition.

Cushman & Wakefields Global Occupier Services business delivers real estate solutions for large corporations around the world by providing outsourcing services that include facilities management, portfolio administration, project and development services and transaction management, supported by leading technology and research.

Source: Cushman & Wakefield

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with 48,000 employees in approximately 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2017, the firm had revenue of $6.9 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

