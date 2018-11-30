Cushman & Wakefield Completes Acquisition of QSI Facilities

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced today the completion of its
acquisition of Quality Solutions, Inc. ("QSI). This acquisition will
expand Cushman & Wakefields facilities management capabilities and
coverage across North American markets by leveraging QSIs strong supply
chain of 50,000+ qualified suppliers and 75+ facilities trades.
"Its an exciting time to be a part of the growing momentum of Cushman &
Wakefield. This acquisition significantly strengthens our ability to
deliver 24/7 on-demand, scheduled or emergency facility services and
project management across North America, said Cushman & Wakefields
Steven Quick, Chief Executive, Global Occupier Services. "We welcome our
new team and look forward to integrating our best-in-class platform and
newly expanded supply chain to better serve owner and occupier clients.
QSI is one of the nations top facilities management firms that
specializes in on-demand facility maintenance and project management
services through a national network of subcontractors. As part of
Cushman & Wakefields Global Occupier Services business, QSI will gain
access to a broader and deeper platform and increased scale across the
nation.
"We are excited to continue providing leading services to clients as
part of Cushman & Wakefield, said QSIs CEO Eric Crabb, who will
continue to lead operations within Cushman & Wakefields Facilities
Management business. "Our combined growth and aligned focus on putting
clients first will result in new opportunities for all involved in the
acquisition.
Cushman & Wakefields Global Occupier Services business delivers real
estate solutions for large corporations around the world by providing
outsourcing services that include facilities management, portfolio
administration, project and development services and transaction
management, supported by leading technology and research.
Source: Cushman & Wakefield
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services
firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and
owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services
firms with 48,000 employees in approximately 400 offices and 70
countries. In 2017, the firm had revenue of $6.9 billion across core
services of property, facilities and project management, leasing,
capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com
or follow @CushWake
on Twitter.
