Cushman & Wakefield Expands Appraisal Platform in North Carolina through Asset Acquisition

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced the firm has acquired substantially all of the assets of North by Northwest Consulting (NxNW), a valuation services firm led by Anthony Alderman and based in Hickory, North Carolina.

Founded in 2013, NxNW is one of the leading providers of right of way valuation services in North Carolina and operates in Tennessee and Virginia as well. NxNW also provides full-service valuation services, particularly in the valuation of convenience stores, across the Southeast. The firms client base includes property owners, financial institutions and government agencies.

Cushman & Wakefield is recognized for its expertise in large-scale infrastructure projects like pipelines and major rail and roadway projects as part of its national Infrastructure Practice. The increasing demand for valuation expertise in this highly specialized area has led the firm to seek opportunities to expand its base of professionals to respond to client needs, particularly in light of recent congressional funding for projects nationwide.

"Cushman & Wakefields Valuation & Advisory practice will greatly benefit from the depth of expertise and the dedication and focus of the team that NxNW offers, said Rick Cenkus, President, Valuation & Advisory Americas, Cushman & Wakefield. "We greatly respect these subject matter expertswhat they do and how theyve achieved success. This team is a catalyst to our growth and expansion in the Southeast region as well as our Infrastructure Practice nationally.

"Our team brings experience handling multiple large-scale right of way projects, but now we can serve more clients and handle more large projects with access to Cushman & Wakefields best-in-class resources, talent and expanded service offerings, said Alderman, Founder and President of NxNW.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2020, the firm had revenue of $7.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

