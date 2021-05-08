  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
07.01.2022 21:08

Cushman & Wakefield Expands Appraisal Platform in North Carolina through Asset Acquisition

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced the firm has acquired substantially all of the assets of North by Northwest Consulting (NxNW), a valuation services firm led by Anthony Alderman and based in Hickory, North Carolina.

Founded in 2013, NxNW is one of the leading providers of right of way valuation services in North Carolina and operates in Tennessee and Virginia as well. NxNW also provides full-service valuation services, particularly in the valuation of convenience stores, across the Southeast. The firms client base includes property owners, financial institutions and government agencies.

Cushman & Wakefield is recognized for its expertise in large-scale infrastructure projects like pipelines and major rail and roadway projects as part of its national Infrastructure Practice. The increasing demand for valuation expertise in this highly specialized area has led the firm to seek opportunities to expand its base of professionals to respond to client needs, particularly in light of recent congressional funding for projects nationwide.

"Cushman & Wakefields Valuation & Advisory practice will greatly benefit from the depth of expertise and the dedication and focus of the team that NxNW offers, said Rick Cenkus, President, Valuation & Advisory Americas, Cushman & Wakefield. "We greatly respect these subject matter expertswhat they do and how theyve achieved success. This team is a catalyst to our growth and expansion in the Southeast region as well as our Infrastructure Practice nationally.

"Our team brings experience handling multiple large-scale right of way projects, but now we can serve more clients and handle more large projects with access to Cushman & Wakefields best-in-class resources, talent and expanded service offerings, said Alderman, Founder and President of NxNW.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2020, the firm had revenue of $7.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

Nachrichten zu Cushman & Wakefield PLC Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Cushman Wakefield News
RSS Feed
Cushman Wakefield zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Cushman & Wakefield PLC Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
27.08.2018CushmanWakefield OverweightBarclays Capital
27.08.2018CushmanWakefield OverweightBarclays Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Cushman & Wakefield PLC Registered Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Cushman Wakefield News

06.12.21Cushman & Wakefield Finalizes Strategic Investment of $500 Million in Greystone
07.12.21Cushman & Wakefield Names John O’Neill President. U.S. Multifamily Capital Markets
16.12.21Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $315M Office Sale in Central Florida on Behalf of AEW Capital Management
28.12.21Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $235M Refinancing for 1.3-MSF Distribution Center in New Jersey
22.12.21Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $74M Sale and $55M in Acquisition Financing of Cold Storage/Warehouse Distribution Facilities in Miami
05.01.22Cushman & Wakefield Acquires Operations of Pacific Commercial Realty Advisors Located in Central California and Idaho
Weitere Cushman Wakefield News
Werbung

Trading-News

Hat 2022 das Zeug zu einem weiteren Rekord-Börsenjahr?
Vontobel: Vontobel Tech-Stockping Thomas Rappold: "Den Dollar für 50 Cent kaufen!"
Air France-KLM braucht wohl weitere Milliarden
Ausblick 2022: DAX 13.500, Gold 2100 und EUR/USD bei 1,25?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

ETHENEA: Indexprognosen - Der Blick in die Glaskugel
Solidvest Winteraktion: Bis zu 2.000 Euro Winterbonus sichern
BIT-Capital-Gründer Jan Beckers: "Wir starten zwei Kryptofonds"
Viel mehr Grau als Schwarz und Weiß
Nasdaq-Ausblick: Achtung Dickschiffe!
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Cushman Wakefield-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Cushman Wakefield Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Peloton Alternativen: Spinningbikes für Zuhause
So finden Sie die richtige Fitness-Smartwatch
Die Wärmepumpe kommt - Das sind die Fehler, die Hausbesitzer vermeiden sollten
Vier Top-Experten, 26 Aktien  das sind die Favoriten der Profis für 2022
Die Wette gegen Tesla  und eine 9-Prozent-Dividenden-Idee

News von

DAX deutlich im Minus - Fed-Signale zur Geldpolitik verderben Anlegern die Laune
Daimler, Allianz und RWE: Drei deutsche Top-Kauftipps von Julius Bär für 2022
DAX-Chartanalyse: Potenzial vorerst ausgeschöpft
Zwei Entscheidungen des Bundesfinanzhofs: Keine Steuerpause für Erben
Deutsche Telekom, Flatex & Co.: Die sechs deutschen Top-Aktientipps von Jefferies für 2022

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street: Nasdaq schwächer -- Deutsche Bank hält an Jahreszielen fest -- Daimler mit schlechtem Schlussquartal -- GameStop, T-Mobile US, MorphoSys im Fokus

Sonos setzt sich in Patentstreit mit Google durch. CEO Tim Cook hat 2021 fast 100 Millionen Dollar verdient. Airbus lieferte 2021 wohl zwischen 605 und 611 Flugzeuge aus - Millionenklage in den Niederlanden. US-Wirtschaft schafft im Dezember weniger Stellen als erwartet. Symrise verstärkt Bereich Tiernahrung mit Zukauf in Niederlanden. AstraZeneca und Neurimmune kooperieren bei NI006.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die mächtigsten Frauen der Welt
Wer ist oben angekommen?
Studie zeigt: In diesen zehn deutschen Städten sind die Nebenkosten am höchsten
Teures Wohnen
Die reichsten Amerikaner 2021
Das sind die zehn reichsten Amerikaner 2021
3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Haben Sie vor Ihre Investitionsquote am Kapitalmarkt 2022 zu erhöhen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen