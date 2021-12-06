  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Rocco Gräfe und Harald Weygand - mehr Chart-Kompetenz geht nicht. Heute um 19 Uhr bei Rendezvous mit Harry +++-w-
06.12.2021 14:30

Cushman & Wakefield Finalizes Strategic Investment of $500 Million in Greystone

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, announced today that it finalized its strategic investment of $500 million in Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, acquiring a 40% stake in Greystones Agency, FHA and Servicing businesses.

With this investment, Cushman & Wakefield and Greystone have officially closed and entered into a previously announced strategic joint venture to deliver best-in-class advisory services and capital solutions to existing, joint and new clients of both firms nationwide. Greystone intends to use the capital to create innovative product offerings which will position the company for future expansion.

"Our goal is to build the finest multifamily platform in the country, and by integrating our respective capabilities, we can now offer our clients a seamless, full-service advisory experience, said Andrew McDonald, Chief Executive, Americas, Cushman & Wakefield.

Greystone is a top multifamily lender, including HUD, Fannie Mae DUS®, Freddie Mac Optigo®, and bridge financing, now giving Cushman & Wakefields client base more direct access to a broad range of debt products for property acquisition, refinancing or substantial rehab / new construction. In turn, Cushman & Wakefield brings a well-established network of advisory professionals in core U.S. markets, enabling both firms, together, to offer commercial property investors a holistic, one-stop approach.

"By bringing together our areas of expertise, we are committed to leading the multifamily market, said Stephen Rosenberg, Founder and CEO, Greystone. "This strategic joint venture and investment in Greystone significantly enhances the ability to execute on our clients investment strategies and our own plan for growth.

About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2020, the firm had revenue of $7.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

About Greystone
Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements that reflect the parties current views with respect to, among other things, future events and results, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, and you can often identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as "outlook, "believes, "expects, "potential, "continues, "may, "will, "should, "could, "seeks, "approximately, "predicts, "intends, "plans, "estimates, "anticipates, "target, "projects, "forecasts, "shall, "contemplates or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon the parties historical performance and current plans, estimates and expectations in light of information currently available to the parties. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us, that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, the risk that a condition to closing of the proposed transaction may not be satisfied, that either party may terminate the Contribution Agreement related to the proposed transaction or that the closing of the proposed transaction might be delayed or not occur at all; potential adverse reactions resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; the diversion of management time on transaction-related issues; the ultimate timing, outcome and results of operating the joint venture; that anticipated expansion plans do not materialize; and the effects of the transaction in the parties operations, financial results, financial condition, business, prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. Additional factors that could cause Cushman & Wakefields results to differ materially from those described above can be found in Cushman & Wakefields Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The parties do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement except as required by law, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu Cushman & Wakefield PLC Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
06.11.21
Cushman Wakefield: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um (finanzen.net)
03.11.21
Ausblick: Cushman Wakefield verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
20.10.21
Erste Schätzungen: Cushman Wakefield stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
Cushman Wakefield-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
07.08.21
Cushman Wakefield präsentierte Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
03.08.21
Ausblick: Cushman Wakefield präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
21.07.21
Erste Schätzungen: Cushman Wakefield vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
01.06.21
Mai 2021: Die Expertenmeinungen zur Cushman Wakefield-Aktie (finanzen.net)
08.05.21
Cushman Wakefield vermeldete Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Cushman Wakefield News
RSS Feed
Cushman Wakefield zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Cushman & Wakefield PLC Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
27.08.2018CushmanWakefield OverweightBarclays Capital
27.08.2018CushmanWakefield OverweightBarclays Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Cushman & Wakefield PLC Registered Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Cushman Wakefield News

24.11.21Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $107M Financing for Logistics Center in New Jersey
18.11.21Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $67M Multifamily Sale on Behalf of ApexOne Investment Partners
11.11.21Cushman & Wakefield Named a 2022 Military Friendly® Gold Employer
12.11.21Cushman & Wakefield Advises Sale of 441.500+ SF Class A Industrial Park in Las Vegas
06.11.21Cushman Wakefield: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um
02.12.21Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $75M Multifamily Sale on Behalf of JEM Holdings
Weitere Cushman Wakefield News
Werbung

Trading-News

Aktien, Zinsen, Inflation - Was bringt das Börsenjahr 2022?
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Rohstoffe: Uneinheitlicher Wochenstart
Didi will weg von der Wall Street - Aktie durchbricht Unterstützung
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

BIT-Capital-Gründer Jan Beckers: "Wir starten zwei Kryptofonds"
Healthcare-Aktien: Kurzfristig boostern, langfristig Zucker bekämpfen
ETHENEA: Wieso noch in deutsche Staatsanleihen investieren?
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Und täglich grüßt Corona
Maastricht scheitert
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Cushman Wakefield-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Cushman Wakefield Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Cyber Monday verpasst? Diese Angebote gelten noch
21 Wege, sich mit dem Eigenheim zu ruinieren
Unterschätzter Stoff-Effekt  So beheben Sie das Problem moderner Wohnungen
Doomsday für Hype-Aktien und Didis unrühmlicher Abgang
Ende des Tech-Booms? Diesen Aktien droht jetzt der Niedergang

News von

Metaverse-Basket-Zertifikat: Investieren Sie in die Pläne von Meta
Grüner Wasserstoff: Von der Vision zur Realität - das dürfte die Kurse antreiben
DAX-Ausblick: Omikron-Variante hält Anleger weiter auf Trab
Groß, stark und voller Energie: Elf Aktien, die jeder Krise trotzen
DAX im Plus: Europas Börsen auf Erholungskurs - Omikron-Angst schwindet

Heute im Fokus

DAX im Plus -- Behörde verbietet Delivery Hero Zukauf in Saudi-Arabien -- Post-Chef soll wohl Chefkontrolleur der Telekom werden -- Airbus, Bitcoin, Deutsche Bank, Evergrande im Fokus

Tesla wollte laut Altmaier Entscheid zu Staatshilfen nicht abwarten. Saint-Gobain will mit Übernahme von US-Infrastruktur-Programmen profitieren. Bewegung im Ringen um italienischen Telekomkonzern TIM - Gegenwind für KKR. Allianz erwirbt Anteil an Offshore-Windpark von BASF. Studie zeigt: Nur wenige Investoren beim NFT-Handel erfolgreich.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2021
Diese Geschenke landen 2021 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
3. Quartal 2021: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie hat sich Ihr Wertpapierdepot seit Jahresbeginn entwickelt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen