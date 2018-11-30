Cushman & Wakefield Forms Strategic Alliance with Service-Disabled-Veteran-Owned Real Estate Services Provider

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) recently announced the formation of a strategic alliance with DHC Real Estate Services, LLC, a service-disabled-veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) founded by Jonathan Luttwak, a former U.S. Army captain and New York-based commercial real estate professional.

The alliance will enable public- and private-sector enterprises to increase their commitment to supplier diversity, and to meet state and federal mandates, while also maintaining access to the global, multi-disciplinary platform of services offered by Cushman & Wakefield.

"This alliance reaffirms our commitment to the military and veteran community, which is a core component of our corporate culture, said Frank Stanley, Director of Veterans Programs at Cushman & Wakefield. "It also allows us to provide an outstanding solution for our clients who are looking to bolster their commitment to supplier diversity  particularly those looking to partner with a veteran-owned firm.

DHC Real Estate Services was founded in 2018 by Luttwak, a combat veteran who started his commercial real estate career in brokerage services at Cushman & Wakefield. A graduate of West Point, Luttwak served as a U.S. Army officer, reaching the grade of captain. He was deployed to Iraq as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003 and also supported operation Enduring Freedom in Kuwait following 9/11. He subsequently earned his MBA from Columbia University.

"I founded my business with a belief that real estate is at the heart of everything we do as a nation, Luttwak said. "It is where we innovate, collaborate, live, work, govern and educate. This alliance enables me to provide value to clients while also empowering them with the full depth and breadth of Cushman & Wakefields global platform of services.

DHC Real Estate Services has been certified as a SDVOSB by the state of New York and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Center for Verification and Evaluation. Services provided through the firms alliance with Cushman & Wakefield include real estate leasing, acquisitions/dispositions, strategic consulting, property/facility management, valuation and project management.

Additionally, the Military Times recently announced that Cushman & Wakefield has been included on the publications annual "Best for Vets list of 132 for profit, non-profit and governmental employers across the U.S. The firm was also selected as one of 198 companies across all industries to be named as a Top Veteran-Friendly Company by U.S. Veterans Magazine.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 51,000 employees in 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2018, the firm had revenue of $8.2 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

Source: Cushman & Wakefield

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190524005255/en/