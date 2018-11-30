Cushman & Wakefield Forms Strategic Alliance with Service-Disabled-Veteran-Owned Real Estate Services Provider

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) recently announced the formation of a
strategic alliance with DHC Real Estate Services, LLC, a
service-disabled-veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) founded by
Jonathan Luttwak, a former U.S. Army captain and New York-based
commercial real estate professional.
The alliance will enable public- and private-sector enterprises to
increase their commitment to supplier diversity, and to meet state and
federal mandates, while also maintaining access to the global,
multi-disciplinary platform of services offered by Cushman & Wakefield.
"This alliance reaffirms our commitment to the military and veteran
community, which is a core component of our corporate culture, said
Frank Stanley, Director of Veterans Programs at Cushman & Wakefield. "It
also allows us to provide an outstanding solution for our clients who
are looking to bolster their commitment to supplier diversity
particularly those looking to partner with a veteran-owned firm.
DHC Real Estate Services was founded in 2018 by Luttwak, a combat
veteran who started his commercial real estate career in brokerage
services at Cushman & Wakefield. A graduate of West Point, Luttwak
served as a U.S. Army officer, reaching the grade of captain. He was
deployed to Iraq as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003 and also
supported operation Enduring Freedom in Kuwait following 9/11. He
subsequently earned his MBA from Columbia University.
"I founded my business with a belief that real estate is at the heart of
everything we do as a nation, Luttwak said. "It is where we innovate,
collaborate, live, work, govern and educate. This alliance enables me to
provide value to clients while also empowering them with the full depth
and breadth of Cushman & Wakefields global platform of services.
DHC Real Estate Services has been certified as a SDVOSB by the state of
New York and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Center for
Verification and Evaluation. Services provided through the firms
alliance with Cushman & Wakefield include real estate leasing,
acquisitions/dispositions, strategic consulting, property/facility
management, valuation and project management.
Additionally, the Military Times recently announced that Cushman
& Wakefield has been included on the publications annual "Best for
Vets list of 132 for profit, non-profit and governmental employers
across the U.S. The firm was also selected as one of 198 companies
across all industries to be named as a Top Veteran-Friendly Company by U.S.
Veterans Magazine.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services
firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and
owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services
firms with approximately 51,000 employees in 400 offices and 70
countries. In 2018, the firm had revenue of $8.2 billion across core
services of property, facilities and project management, leasing,
capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com
or follow @CushWake
on Twitter.
Source: Cushman & Wakefield
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190524005255/en/