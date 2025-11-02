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Cushman & Wakefield Greater China Wins Six Best Five-Star Awards at 2026 Asia Pacific Property Awards

14.05.26 07:30 Uhr


EQS Newswire / 14/05/2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 May 2026 — Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, has again been recognized at the Asia Pacific Property Awards, scoring six best Five Star Awards plus two "Award Winner" recognitions for outstanding achievements in the Greater China commercial real estate market, highlighting the firm's leading industry position and exceptional service offerings.

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  • Property Agency/Consultancy, China — Five Star Award
  • Lettings/Rentals Agency, China — Five Star Award
  • Property Agency/Consultancy Marketing, China — Five Star Award (Project Sine, Capital Markets)
  • Property Agency/Consultancy Marketing, Hong Kong — Five Star Award (One Causeway Bay, Capital Markets)
  • Real Estate Agency Marketing, China — Five Star Award (COFCO Qianhai Innovation Center, Shenzhen, Project & Occupier Services)
  • Real Estate Agent, Beijing Municipality, China — Shanshan Deng — Five Star Award
  • Real Estate Agency Marketing, China — Award Winner (The Pier Shanghai, Project & Occupier Services)
  • Real Estate Agent, Shanghai Municipality, China — Amanda He — Award Winner

KK Chiu, International Director and Chief Executive, Greater China at Cushman & Wakefield, said,"We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition for our commitment to performance excellence. These awards highlight our teams' market-leading expertise and ongoing dedication to delivering outstanding outcomes for clients across the Greater China real estate market."

Francis Li, International Director, Vice President, Greater China, Head of Capital Markets, Greater China, Cushman & Wakefield, added: "We are deeply honored that our Capital Markets team has won the highest honor at the Asia Pacific International Real Estate Awards, with several benchmark projects. This demonstrates the continued preference of capital for high-quality assets, and confirms our team's professional capabilities across regions, asset classes, and the entire lifecycle of our services. Moving forward, we will continue to leverage cross-border resource integration and professional analysis to help build a more efficient and resilient real estate investment ecosystem in Greater China."

Jonathan Wei, President of Project & Occupier Services, China, Cushman & Wakefield,commented, "Congratulations to the team on receiving these top honors at the 2026 Asia Pacific Property Awards. Our focus on delivering comprehensive and diversified real estate brokerage services spans corporate clients, developers, government bodies, real estate investment funds and institutions. Supported by extensive resources and deep market insight, we remain committed to playing an integral role in providing high-quality brokerage and letting services."

Tony Su, Managing Director, Head of Industrial & Logistics Properties, China, highlighted, "Despite the challenges faced by China's logistics and industrial sectors, our team delivered an exceptional performance in 2025 to receive this recognition at the 2026 Asia Pacific Property Awards. We will continue to leverage our local expertise and global network to provide our clients with high-quality solutions and to drive sustainable development of the industry."

Established in 1993, the Asia Pacific Property Awards (APPA) is part of the global International Property Awards, which celebrate the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry. The Awards are judged by an independent panel of over 80 industry experts who evaluate design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability.

Hashtag: #Cushman&Wakefield

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for property owners and occupiers with approximately 53,000 employees in nearly 350 offices and 60 countries. In Greater China, a network of 23 offices serves local markets across the region. In 2025, the firm reported revenue of $10.3 billion across its core services of Valuation, Consulting, Project & Development Services, Capital Markets, Project & Occupier Services, Industrial & Logistics, Retail, and others. Built around the belief that Better never settles, the firm receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture. For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.hk or follow us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/cushman-&-wakefield-greater-china).

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News Source: Cushman & Wakefield

14/05/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

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