Cushman & Wakefield Hires Cameron Ahrens as Asia Pacific Head of Integrated Facilities Management

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a global leader in commercial real estate services, recently welcomed Cameron Ahrens to the firm as the Head of Integrated Facilities Management, Asia Pacific.

Based in Singapore, Ahrens will be responsible for driving Cushman & Wakefields Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) vision and industry leading differentiated model. He will work in partnership with the firms IFM leaders on a country and global basis to lead the strategic planning process as a part of Cushman & Wakefields Global Occupier Services (GOS) in Asia Pacific. Ahrens will enhance the overall client experience as he leverages his vast experience and Cushman & Wakefields global best practices to ensure a high and consistent level of service quality to the firms clients.

Ahrens has over 18 years experience within corporate real estate and facilities management. He is a multi-disciplined professional with experience in client and stakeholder management, solutions development, engineering, project management, real estate transactions & strategy, and supply chain solutions. Throughout his career, he has been responsible for key client relationships in all facets of account leadership, including client & governance management, contract performance, financial stewardship, and asset performance. His industry experience includes banking, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, industrial and telecommunications.

"With his multifaceted track record in integrated facilities management and account management, Cameron brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will ultimately benefit our clients, said Christopher Browne, Head of GOS, Asia Pacific. "Apart from being a great addition to our GOS Asia Pacific leadership team, I believe Cameron will be able to propel the IFM business in Asia Pacific and make a difference to what we can deliver to our clients.

Ahrens joins Cushman & Wakefield from Brookfield Global Integrated Services (BGIS) where he was Head of Facilities Management for Asia. Prior to joining BGIS, Ahrens held various senior positions in CBRE and JLL in their respective occupier businesses.

