Cushman & Wakefield Hires Cameron Ahrens as Asia Pacific Head of Integrated Facilities Management

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a global leader in commercial real
estate services, recently welcomed Cameron Ahrens to the firm as the
Head of Integrated Facilities Management, Asia Pacific.
Based in Singapore, Ahrens will be responsible for driving Cushman &
Wakefields Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) vision and industry
leading differentiated model. He will work in partnership with the
firms IFM leaders on a country and global basis to lead the strategic
planning process as a part of Cushman & Wakefields Global Occupier
Services (GOS) in Asia Pacific. Ahrens will enhance the overall client
experience as he leverages his vast experience and Cushman & Wakefields
global best practices to ensure a high and consistent level of service
quality to the firms clients.
Ahrens has over 18 years experience within corporate real estate and
facilities management. He is a multi-disciplined professional with
experience in client and stakeholder management, solutions development,
engineering, project management, real estate transactions & strategy,
and supply chain solutions. Throughout his career, he has been
responsible for key client relationships in all facets of account
leadership, including client & governance management, contract
performance, financial stewardship, and asset performance. His industry
experience includes banking, fast-moving consumer goods, technology,
industrial and telecommunications.
"With his multifaceted track record in integrated facilities management
and account management, Cameron brings a wealth of knowledge and
experience that will ultimately benefit our clients, said Christopher
Browne, Head of GOS, Asia Pacific. "Apart from being a great addition to
our GOS Asia Pacific leadership team, I believe Cameron will be able to
propel the IFM business in Asia Pacific and make a difference to what we
can deliver to our clients.
Ahrens joins Cushman & Wakefield from Brookfield Global Integrated
Services (BGIS) where he was Head of Facilities Management for Asia.
Prior to joining BGIS, Ahrens held various senior positions in CBRE and
JLL in their respective occupier businesses.
