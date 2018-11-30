Cushman & Wakefield hires Tray Anderson as Americas Logistics & Industrial Lead

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) today announced the hiring of supply
chain expert Tray Anderson as leader of its Logistics & Industrial
Services platform in the Americas.
"The rise of e-commerce and advanced supply chain strategies continues
to fuel a robust and rapidly evolving logistics and industrial sector
and, with Trays addition, Cushman & Wakefield is making a critical
investment in our market-leading Logistics & Industrial Services
platform, said Shawn P. Mobley, CEO, Americas, Cushman & Wakefield.
"Trays deep knowledge of supply chain strategy will help Cushman &
Wakefield continue to grow the practice while providing clients with
unmatched expertise on how to integrate their supply chain and real
estate strategies, putting them at the center of whats next.
Cushman & Wakefields Logistics & Industrial Services platform in the
Americas offers highly specialized expertise for occupier and investor
clients through eight industrial advisory groups. As Industrial &
Logistics Lead, Anderson will work with the firms platform leadership
team and local Logistics & Industrial professionals as well as its
clients senior management teams to provide customized solutions and
superior outcomes.
"Over the past three years, Cushman & Wakefield has worked with both
occupiers and investors to lease more industrial square footage than any
other services firm in the U.S., according to CoStar data, said Bethany
Clark, Senior Managing Director of Strategy & Operations for the
platform. "We look forward to building on this success under Trays
leadership and continuing to deliver innovative and executable real
estate strategies that help clients maximize cost-saving opportunities
and drive results.
Since graduating from Georgia Tech with a degree in industrial
engineering, Anderson has spent his entire 20+-year professional career
in supply chain and logistics. This includes experience on the client
side in roles with Menlo Logistics and The Home Depot; then as a service
provider with a leading U.S.-based commercial real estate firm; and most
recently as a top-end consultant with Fortna, where he led the supply
chain strategy practice and countless major client engagements.
"The logistics and industrial sector is evolving at an unprecedented
pace, Anderson said. "I am eager to join Cushman and Wakefields
extensive team of expert researchers, forward-thinking brokers, and
innovative industrial leaders to deliver cutting-edge and sustainable,
long-term solutions for our clients.
Anderson will be based in Cushman & Wakefields Boston office.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services
firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and
owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services
firms with approximately 51,000 employees in 400 offices and 70
countries. In 2018, the firm had revenue of $8.2 billion across core
services of property, facilities and project management, leasing,
capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com
or follow @CushWake
on Twitter.
Source: Cushman & Wakefield
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190509005992/en/