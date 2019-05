Cushman & Wakefield hires Tray Anderson as Americas Logistics & Industrial Lead

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) today announced the hiring of supply chain expert Tray Anderson as leader of its Logistics & Industrial Services platform in the Americas.

"The rise of e-commerce and advanced supply chain strategies continues to fuel a robust and rapidly evolving logistics and industrial sector and, with Tray’s addition, Cushman & Wakefield is making a critical investment in our market-leading Logistics & Industrial Services platform,” said Shawn P. Mobley, CEO, Americas, Cushman & Wakefield. "Tray’s deep knowledge of supply chain strategy will help Cushman & Wakefield continue to grow the practice while providing clients with unmatched expertise on how to integrate their supply chain and real estate strategies, putting them at the center of what’s next.”

Cushman & Wakefield’s Logistics & Industrial Services platform in the Americas offers highly specialized expertise for occupier and investor clients through eight industrial advisory groups. As Industrial & Logistics Lead, Anderson will work with the firm’s platform leadership team and local Logistics & Industrial professionals – as well as its clients’ senior management teams – to provide customized solutions and superior outcomes.

"Over the past three years, Cushman & Wakefield has worked with both occupiers and investors to lease more industrial square footage than any other services firm in the U.S., according to CoStar data,” said Bethany Clark, Senior Managing Director of Strategy & Operations for the platform. "We look forward to building on this success under Tray’s leadership and continuing to deliver innovative and executable real estate strategies that help clients maximize cost-saving opportunities and drive results.”

Since graduating from Georgia Tech with a degree in industrial engineering, Anderson has spent his entire 20+-year professional career in supply chain and logistics. This includes experience on the client side in roles with Menlo Logistics and The Home Depot; then as a service provider with a leading U.S.-based commercial real estate firm; and most recently as a top-end consultant with Fortna, where he led the supply chain strategy practice and countless major client engagements.

"The logistics and industrial sector is evolving at an unprecedented pace,” Anderson said. "I am eager to join Cushman and Wakefield’s extensive team of expert researchers, forward-thinking brokers, and innovative industrial leaders to deliver cutting-edge and sustainable, long-term solutions for our clients.”

Anderson will be based in Cushman & Wakefield’s Boston office.

