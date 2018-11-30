Cushman & Wakefield hires Tray Anderson as Americas Logistics & Industrial Lead

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) today announced the hiring of supply chain expert Tray Anderson as leader of its Logistics & Industrial Services platform in the Americas.

"The rise of e-commerce and advanced supply chain strategies continues to fuel a robust and rapidly evolving logistics and industrial sector and, with Trays addition, Cushman & Wakefield is making a critical investment in our market-leading Logistics & Industrial Services platform, said Shawn P. Mobley, CEO, Americas, Cushman & Wakefield. "Trays deep knowledge of supply chain strategy will help Cushman & Wakefield continue to grow the practice while providing clients with unmatched expertise on how to integrate their supply chain and real estate strategies, putting them at the center of whats next.

Cushman & Wakefields Logistics & Industrial Services platform in the Americas offers highly specialized expertise for occupier and investor clients through eight industrial advisory groups. As Industrial & Logistics Lead, Anderson will work with the firms platform leadership team and local Logistics & Industrial professionals  as well as its clients senior management teams  to provide customized solutions and superior outcomes.

"Over the past three years, Cushman & Wakefield has worked with both occupiers and investors to lease more industrial square footage than any other services firm in the U.S., according to CoStar data, said Bethany Clark, Senior Managing Director of Strategy & Operations for the platform. "We look forward to building on this success under Trays leadership and continuing to deliver innovative and executable real estate strategies that help clients maximize cost-saving opportunities and drive results.

Since graduating from Georgia Tech with a degree in industrial engineering, Anderson has spent his entire 20+-year professional career in supply chain and logistics. This includes experience on the client side in roles with Menlo Logistics and The Home Depot; then as a service provider with a leading U.S.-based commercial real estate firm; and most recently as a top-end consultant with Fortna, where he led the supply chain strategy practice and countless major client engagements.

"The logistics and industrial sector is evolving at an unprecedented pace, Anderson said. "I am eager to join Cushman and Wakefields extensive team of expert researchers, forward-thinking brokers, and innovative industrial leaders to deliver cutting-edge and sustainable, long-term solutions for our clients.

Anderson will be based in Cushman & Wakefields Boston office.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 51,000 employees in 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2018, the firm had revenue of $8.2 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

Source: Cushman & Wakefield

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190509005992/en/