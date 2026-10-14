Cushman & Wakefield Hosts "Gateway to America" Summit to Support Chinese Retail Brands’ U.S. Expansion



EQS Newswire / 14/10/2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Werbung HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 October 2026 – As Chinese retail, cultural and creative, and premium consumer brands continue to gain international recognition, an increasing number are accelerating their expansion into global markets. With its vast consumer market, mature business ecosystem, well-developed infrastructure and established Chinese-American communities, the United States has emerged as a key destination for Chinese brands pursuing international growth.



On October 13, Cushman & Wakefield hosted its Gateway to America Summit in Shanghai, bringing together retail experts from the firm's U.S., Asia Pacific and Greater China teams. The event focused on the opportunities and challenges facing Chinese brands entering the U.S. market, offering insights into American retail market dynamics, practical expansion strategies, local operations and evolving consumer trends. The summit attracted entrepreneurs, brand executives and business partners for in-depth discussions and networking.



K.K. Chiu, International Director and Chief Executive, Greater China, Cushman & Wakefield, delivered the opening remarks: "Chinese brands are entering a new phase of globalization. An increasing number of Chinese retail, cultural and creative, and premium consumer brands are gaining international recognition, marking a significant transition from 'Made in China' to globally recognized Chinese brands. Their influence in international markets continues to grow. Through this summit, we aim to provide valuable insights into U.S. market dynamics and localization strategies, facilitate meaningful dialogue, and help Chinese brands identify new opportunities as they expand their global presence."



Fanny Fan, Executive Director, U.S. Retail Services, Cushman & Wakefield, commented: "As one of the world's largest consumer markets, the United States has long been a strategic destination for international brands. However, the U.S. retail landscape is undergoing significant transformation. Rapidly evolving consumer preferences, rising operating costs and intensifying competition have raised the barriers to entry for brick-and-mortar retailers.



For Chinese brands seeking to establish a presence in the U.S., success requires more than a compelling product offering. It demands a thorough understanding of local retail markets, strict adherence to regulatory requirements and the ability to anticipate changing consumer trends. Every site selection decision and operational strategy plays a critical role in determining a brand's long-term success in an overseas market."



The U.S. retail market continues to demonstrate resilience, with consumer spending maintaining positive growth despite a moderation in its pace. According to Cushman & Wakefield research, U.S. retail vacancy rates remain low, at only 6.0% for U.S. shopping-center space in the second quarter of 2026 while annual rent growth remained slightly above 2%. Although new retail development has remained limited, the volume of projects under construction has reached its highest level since 2023. Available retail space is expected to remain constrained, particularly in prime shopping destinations, where demand continues to outpace the supply of high-quality space.



Duke Zhen, Managing Director, Head of Retail Services, China, Cushman & Wakefield, added: "Leveraging our global network of more than 350 offices across over 60 countries, together with our extensive experience supporting multinational corporations and Chinese enterprises expanding overseas, we have developed an integrated service model that combines local market expertise in China with on-the-ground execution capabilities internationally.



"Our China-based teams have a deep understanding of Chinese brands' business models and growth strategies, while our U.S. teams bring extensive knowledge of local market regulations, retail landscapes, compliance requirements and cross-cultural operations. By combining these capabilities through our global platform, we are committed to helping more Chinese brands successfully enter international markets, establish sustainable operations and translate their product strengths and brand potential into lasting global competitiveness."



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About Cushman & Wakefield Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for property owners and occupiers with approximately 53,000 employees in nearly 350 offices and 60 countries. In Greater China, a network of 23 offices serves local markets across the region. In 2025, the firm reported revenue of $10.3 billion across its core services of Valuation, Consulting, Project & Development Services, Capital Markets, Project & Occupier Services, Industrial & Logistics, Retail, and others. Built around the belief that Better never settles, the firm receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture. For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.hk or follow us on LinkedIn (





News Source: Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for property owners and occupiers with approximately 53,000 employees in nearly 350 offices and 60 countries. In Greater China, a network of 23 offices serves local markets across the region. In 2025, the firm reported revenue of $10.3 billion across its core services of Valuation, Consulting, Project & Development Services, Capital Markets, Project & Occupier Services, Industrial & Logistics, Retail, and others. Built around the belief that Better never settles, the firm receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture. For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.hk or follow us on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/cushman-&-wakefield-greater-china ).News Source: Cushman & Wakefield 14/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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