09.12.2020 21:30

Cushman & Wakefield Joins Business Roundtable Initiative to Focus on Skills in Hiring and Advancement

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, recently joined Business Roundtable and more than 80 of Americas largest employers in a new, multi-year initiative to reform companies hiring and talent management practices to emphasize the value of skills, rather than just degrees, and to improve equity, diversity and workplace culture.

Companies participating in Business Roundtables initiative are implementing new recruitment and assessment strategies to better recognize and evaluate skills of all job seekers. They are also identifying upward career paths and updating training programs to help employees gain the skills they need to advance.

"Were proud to join the Business Roundtable in this initiative with the goal of creating more opportunities for diverse talent to access our industry, said Brett White, Executive Chairman & CEO of Cushman & Wakefield.

Participating companies have been asked to track and report measures that demonstrate the effectiveness of their efforts. To date, Cushman & Wakefield has established a working team focused on recruiting and advancement, with the goal to embed and standardize processes and experiences for potential hires and employee growth opportunities. Additionally, some of the firms workforce programs already align to Business Roundtables goals, including its apprenticeship and veterans recruiting programs.

"Our priority is to put the right people in the right roles within our firm to do great work on behalf of our clients, said Michelle Hay, Chief Human Resources Officer. "We will be placing greater weight in the skills applicants bring to the table that will enhance the services we offer and differentiate us in the market. Well also create pathways for our people to obtain supplemental training and learning that will advance their overall skill and career development.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 53,000 employees in 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2019, the firm had revenue of $8.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

