03.09.2019
Cushman & Wakefield Named a Military Friendly® Silver Employer

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, announced recently that the firm received designation as a Military Friendly® Silver Employer in the category for companies exceeding $5 billion in revenue.

The 2020 Military Friendly® Company survey investigated and identified organizations whose commitment to serving the military and veteran community is comprehensive in scope and meaningful in terms of actual outcomes and impact. The organization used public data sources, proprietary data from its survey and personal data from surveys of veterans to evaluate companies and schools commitment and results.

Cushman & Wakefield exceeded Military Friendly® benchmarks in hiring and onboarding veterans, opportunity and advancement, culture and commitment, support and retention, policies and compliance, and recruiting and sourcing.

"We are honored and proud to receive the Military Friendly® award for the second consecutive year, said Frank Stanley, Director, Veteran Programs at Cushman & Wakefield and LTC, U.S. Army. "We look forward to deepening our work with Military Friendly® and the invaluable service they provide. We are keenly aware that veterans can provide any organization with collaborative skills, an exemplary work ethic and leadership traits that are second to none.

Cushman & Wakefield provides veterans and reservists with a culture that celebrates veterans contributions and leadership, rewarding work related to veterans skills and talents, and a community of camaraderie. In addition to its Veterans Initiative and Employee Resource Group, the firm also actively collaborates with Hiring Our Heroes and the Corporate Fellowship Program, which provide veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses with training and hands-on experience in the civilian workforce. Additionally, Cushman & Wakefield collaborates with the Veteran Jobs Mission, Syracuse Universitys Institute for Veterans and Military Families and Operation Finally Home. To learn more, visit http://cushwakeveterans.com/.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 51,000 employees in 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2018, the firm had revenue of $8.2 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

