27.01.2020 22:34
Cushman & Wakefield Named Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality for Second Consecutive Year

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced that it received a perfect score of 100 for the second consecutive year on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nations premier benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation. Cushman & Wakefield joins the ranks of over 680 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

The CEI rates companies and top law firms on detailed criteria falling under five broad categories including: non-discrimination policies, employment benefits, competency and accountability around LGBTQ+ diversity and inclusion, public commitment to LGBTQ+ equality and responsible citizenship. Cushman & Wakefields efforts in satisfying all of the CEIs criteria earned a 100% and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

"The impact of the Human Rights Campaigns Corporate Equality Index over its 18-year history is profound. In this time, the corporate community has worked with us to adopt LGBTQ+-inclusive policies, practices and benefits, establishing the Corporate Equality Index as a primary driving force for LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion in America and across the globe, said HRC President Alphonso David. "These companies know that protecting their LGBTQ+ employees and customers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do  it is also the best business decision.

Cushman & Wakefield has established a number of Diversity & Inclusion initiatives, including its UNITY Employee Resource Group for LGBTQ+ employees, which now has more than 450 members and 15 chapters around the world. The firm also has accelerated and strengthened employee and management training around LGBTQ+ diversity in the workplace and has implemented gender pronouns in email signatures across its global platform; applied self-identification options for LGBTQ+ employees; actively engaged allies throughout the firms offices globally; and held several formalized LGBTQ+ Pride Month activities in cities across the Americas.

Additionally, Cushman & Wakefields national leadership has partnered with UNITY to create and implement LGBTQ+-friendly policies, including requiring vendors to follow the firms anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination guidelines and requiring providing tools and resources to HR in order to actively recruit members of the LGBTQ+ community in roles throughout the Americas.

"Perfect marks on the Corporate Equality Index in consecutive years underscore the tremendous efforts of our LGBTQ+ colleagues and allies at Cushman & Wakefield, said Janice ONeill, Cushman & Wakefield Global Head of Talent Management and Diversity. "We value differences and a culture where everyone belongs. That diversity of experience and perspective creates meaningful value for our clients and communities around the world.

Added Adam Stanley, Cushman & Wakefield Global CIO, Chief Digital Officer and UNITY Executive Sponsor, "The HRC CEI sets the benchmark for our progress in promoting diversity, inclusion and workplace equality, and were immensely proud of our results. In only a couple of years, weve established Cushman & Wakefield as an industry leader in promoting diversity and equality, and that foundation only strengthens our D&I efforts and our business in the Americas and around the world.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ+ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 51,000 employees in 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2018, the firm had revenue of $8.2 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

