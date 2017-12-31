Cushman & Wakefield Named Top Investment Sales Firm in New York City for 1H 2018

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) has recently been named the top
investment sales firm in New York by Real Estate Alert, the commercial
real estate industry publication that measures investment sales volume
and brokerage market share. The #1 ranking marked a significant increase
for the firm, up from #4 in 2016.
"Over the past two years, we have put a high priority on becoming the
leader in the Capital Markets business in New York, said Carlo
SantAlbano, Chief Executive, Global Capital Markets & Investor Services
of Cushman & Wakefield. "Weve propelled our firm to a clear number one
position in the city through the first half of the year with more than
three times the market share of the next firm, SantAlbano added.
"This strategic focus and investment required us to change leadership of
this New York business in 2016 and reconfigure our approach to clients
and service delivery. Unfortunately, the business that was a good home
for some of our producers when we were #4, is unable to accommodate
those producers going forward. We wish them well, said SantAlbano.
Cushman & Wakefields New York Institutional Capital Markets team, now
led by Doug Harmon and Adam Spies, closed $4.5 billion of office sales
as of June 30, 2018, increasing the firms sales volume in New York City
by 67 percent since year-end 2017. Market share increased from 22
percent at year-end 2017 to 59.2 percent at the end of the first half of
2018. In addition, Cushman & Wakefield remains a committed leader in
middle market investment sales. Through the first half of 2018, the
firms New York "middle market market share, 22 percent, is the highest
its been in five years, with a strong presence across all New York
boroughs.
Nationally, the firms market share for office sales nearly tripled to
more than 23 percent with $8.6 billion of sales through 1H 2018,
according to Real Estate Alerts ranking. Across all property types, the
increase in market share ranks Cushman & Wakefield #3 nationally through
1H 2018, up from #5 in 2017.
Outside the U.S., Cushman & Wakefields Capital Markets business has
also been very active this year. In Q1, the firm represented the seller
of a multi-billion USD retail portfolio in Hong Kong. In July, Cushman &
Wakefield announced the acquisition of Inc RE, a leading investment
sales team in Sydney, Australia.
