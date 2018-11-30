Cushman & Wakefield Providing Bank of the West with Integrated Facilities Management Services in the U.S.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) has announced the firm has been hired to provide Bank of the West with Integrated Facilities Management services across Bank of the Wests 3.7 million-square-foot U.S. retail branch portfolio.

Executive Vice President Sean Prasad led the process for Cushman & Wakefield. Executive Managing Director Martin Woodrow, Senior Managing Director Tim Eichholz and Account Manager Jack Devoy of the firm will lead a Global Occupier Services (GOS) team providing Bank of the West with Facilities Management and Mobile Engineering services. Cushman & Wakefields GOS team will be utilizing its Portfolio Services Center (PSC) to support more than 600 locations for Bank of the West.

Comprised of 700+ professionals, the PSC provides clients with centralized Strategic Consulting, Transaction Management, Portfolio Administration, Integrated Facilities Management and Project & Development Services.

Prasad said, "Our good working relationship started with our first interaction. Both teams knew that our collaborative styles would work well together to meet Bank of the Wests strategic initiatives.

Cushman & Wakefields Global Occupier Services business delivers real estate solutions for large corporations around the world by providing outsourcing services that include Integrated Facilities Management, Portfolio Administration, Project & Development Services and Transaction Management, supported by leading technology and research.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 51,000 employees in 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2018, the firm had revenue of $8.2 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

Source: Cushman & Wakefield

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005902/en/