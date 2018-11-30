Cushman & Wakefield Providing Bank of the West with Integrated Facilities Management Services in the U.S.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) has announced the firm has been hired to
provide Bank of the West with Integrated Facilities Management services
across Bank of the Wests 3.7 million-square-foot U.S. retail branch
portfolio.
Executive Vice President Sean Prasad led the process for Cushman &
Wakefield. Executive Managing Director Martin Woodrow, Senior Managing
Director Tim Eichholz and Account Manager Jack Devoy of the firm will
lead a Global Occupier Services (GOS) team providing Bank of the West
with Facilities Management and Mobile Engineering services. Cushman &
Wakefields GOS team will be utilizing its Portfolio Services Center
(PSC) to support more than 600 locations for Bank of the West.
Comprised of 700+ professionals, the PSC provides clients with
centralized Strategic Consulting, Transaction Management, Portfolio
Administration, Integrated Facilities Management and Project &
Development Services.
Prasad said, "Our good working relationship started with our first
interaction. Both teams knew that our collaborative styles would work
well together to meet Bank of the Wests strategic initiatives.
Cushman & Wakefields Global Occupier Services business delivers real
estate solutions for large corporations around the world by providing
outsourcing services that include Integrated Facilities Management,
Portfolio Administration, Project & Development Services and Transaction
Management, supported by leading technology and research.
