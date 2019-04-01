Cushman & Wakefield Recognized as a Top Employer for Diversity by Forbes

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) recently announced that the firm has
been named to Forbes Americas Best Employers for Diversity 2019
list.
"Fostering a culture that embraces diversity and inclusion is a
foundational component of our success as a company, said Cushman &
Wakefield Americas CEO Shawn Mobley. "Its at the center of our people
strategy
and most importantly we produce the best outcomes
for our clients when we harness the power of diverse teams and diverse
perspectives. While we are honored by this recognition, we also realize
that we can always do more. We are committed to continuing to build an
organization where all of our employees feel a deep sense of
belonging.
Forbes uses an independent survey of more than 50,000 people to
identify companies with exemplary diversity and inclusion practices.
Evaluations are based on four criteria: direct recommendations, where
employees recommend their employers; indirect recommendations, where
minority-group respondents may recommend other firms; diversity among
top executives/board; and key performance indicators such as whether a
company has an executive devoted to diversity and how management
communicates dedication to a diverse culture.
In order to continue fostering an inclusive company culture, Cushman &
Wakefield has a variety of diversity and inclusion programs, including:
-
Womens Integrated Network (WIN): WINs mission is to develop
and support women at Cushman & Wakefield by providing a platform that
values diverse perspectives and leverages leadership skills to benefit
the firm, its clients and the industry.
-
Blacks United in Leadership and Development (BUILD): Cushman &
Wakefields BUILD employee resource group fosters the advancement of
professionals that identify as black or are of African descent.
-
UNITY: UNITYs mission is to provide an open-minded support
system for Cushman & Wakefields LGBTQ+ community through employee
development, networking and mentoring.
-
Veterans Initiative Program: Cushman & Wakefield partners with
veterans organizations and coalitions to develop best practices for
hiring, retaining and supporting veteran employees.
-
Cushman & Wakefield Future Leaders (CWFL): CWFLs mission
is to create a network of rising professionals within Cushman &
Wakefield through continuing education, collaboration, communication
and community service.
