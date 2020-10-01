finanzen.net
+++ Jetzt neu: Vermögenswirksame Leistungen mit ETFs, kostenlose Altersvorsorge vom Chef +++-w-
01.10.2020 23:03

Cushman & Wakefield Recognized for Excellence at the 2020 Asia Pacific Property Awards

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15 € Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.10. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) has been recognized at the 2020 Asia Pacific Property Awards for outstanding achievements in the commercial real estate industry. The firm took home a total of five awards, which were all Five Star honors, highlighting its industry influence and exceptional service offerings:

  • Best Real Estate Agency 5-20 Offices China
  • Best Property Agency / Consultancy Marketing China  Shanghai MixC Office, Blocks A, B, C, D
  • Best Real Estate Agency Marketing China  R&F Centre C01 Office Building
  • Best Property Agency / Consultancy India
  • Best Real Estate Agency Single Office India

"China and India are two of our largest and fastest growing markets in Asia Pacific and the acknowledgement won at the Asia Pacific Property Awards is another milestone for Cushman & Wakefield as we continue to strive for excellence in these two core markets and region-wide, said Matthew Bouw, Chief Executive Officer, Asia Pacific at Cushman & Wakefield. "We will continue to promote best-in-class services in the industry as we help our clients navigate through these challenging times and come out stronger than before.

Cushman & Wakefield continues to be a leading player in Indias real estate industry, operating across New Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. In 2019, the Valuation & Advisory business had a successful year for REITS and litigation/dispute resolution assignments as they delivered valuation & monetization of over 100 properties across 44 cities, totaling approximately 6 million square feet, comprising of land parcels, offices and residential apartments.

Across Greater China, Cushman & Wakefield has 22 offices servicing a growing portfolio of clients across multiple sectors and asset types. The firm continues to reinforce its leadership position in this market, not only through organic business growth, but also strategic initiatives, such as the property management joint venture with Vanke Service in 2019. This strategic partnership is a milestone achievement that has further enhanced both firms leading position in the market.

The firms Greater China business had a strong performance in 2019. The Capital Markets team concluded 36 investment agency deals, covering first and second tier cities across the mainland, Hong Kong and Taiwan markets.

About Asia Pacific Property Awards

Established in 1993, the Asia Pacific Property Awards (APPA) is part of the global International Property Awards, which celebrate the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry. The Awards are judged by an independent panel of over 80 industry experts who evaluate design, quality, service, innovation, originality and commitment to sustainability.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 53,000 employees in 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2019, the firm had revenue of $8.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

Nachrichten zu Cushman & Wakefield PLC Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Cushman Wakefield News
RSS Feed
Cushman Wakefield zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Cushman & Wakefield PLC Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
27.08.2018CushmanWakefield OverweightBarclays Capital
27.08.2018CushmanWakefield OverweightBarclays Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Cushman & Wakefield PLC Registered Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Cushman Wakefield News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Cushman Wakefield News
Werbung

Trading-News

Die Hintergründe der quantitativen Investmentstrategie von Scalable Capital
DZ BANK - Adyen: Transaktionen steigen, Profitabilität auch
Trump vs Biden  Wie werden die Weichen in den USA gestellt?
Homeoffice-Trend pusht Micron - Aktie schwächelt dennoch
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Unilever - Konsumgüterriese geht geeint in die Zukunft
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Wenn die KI das Depot zusammenstellt ...
Corona Performance im Vergleich
Vermögenswirksame Leistungen (VL) mit ETFs von OSKAR
Altersvorsorge für Selbstständige - Die Rente in die eigenen Hände nehmen
Ginmon: Vorteile und Risiken eines ETF-Sparplans
Renditestark investieren - Allianz startet mit Allvest innovatives digitales Angebot!
Geldanlage in Corona-Zeiten
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Cushman Wakefield-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Cushman Wakefield Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Laptop am Amazon Prime Day kaufen? Darauf sollten Sie achten
Fernseher am Amazon Prime Day kaufen? Das sollten Sie wissen
Das 5,3-Prozent-Minus offenbart die Unterlegenheit der westdeutschen Sparer
Auch im hohen Alter noch zu Hause wohnen? Das geht
Dieses Haus aus dem Drucker ist die große Hoffnung für den Wohnungsmarkt

News von

GM-Deal droht wegen Missbrauchsvorwürfen zu platzen: Aktien von Nikola und Nel Asa mit Verlusten
Nel-Asa-Aktie: Charttechnische Long-Chance!
DAX leicht im Minus: Europas Anleger fürchten nach TV-Duell Wahl-Chaos in den USA
Geht es bald aufwärts? Acht Langschläfer-Aktien mit hohem Kurspotenzial
Amazon-Aktie bricht Korrekturtrend: Jetzt positionieren

Heute im Fokus

DAX verlässt Handel leichter -- US-Börsen schließen grün -- Nikola verschiebt Badger-Präsentation -- Bayer mit Gewinnwarnung -- STMicroelectronics wird optimistischer -- Deutsche Telekom im Fokus

Varta-Finanzvorstand geht zum Jahresende. Hapag-Lloyd Cruises bietet wieder Landgänge bei Kreuzfahrten an. VW bereitet wohl mögliche Abspaltung von Lamborghini vor. Insolvenzverfahren für Wirecard-Tochter WDRS eröffnet. Genehmigungsprozess für K+S-Salzeinleitung in finaler Phase. Brexit-Vertragsbruch: EU-Kommission startet Verfahren gegen London. PepsiCo wagt wieder eine Prognose - Wachstum im dritten Quartal.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
Diese Aktien hat David Einhorn in seinem Depot
So sieht das Portfolio von David Einhorns GreenLight Capital aus
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:07 Uhr
DAX verlässt Handel leichter -- US-Börsen schließen grün -- Nikola verschiebt Badger-Präsentation -- Bayer mit Gewinnwarnung -- STMicroelectronics wird optimistischer -- Deutsche Telekom im Fokus
Sonstiges
22:49 Uhr
Rohstoffe im 3. Quartal: So performten Öl, Gold und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel
Sonstiges
23:19 Uhr
Stärkere Regulierung? - Bis zu diesem Preis ist Bitcoin vor den Behörden sicher
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BayerBAY001
BioNTechA2PSR2
NEL ASAA0B733
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Siemens Energy AGENER6Y
XiaomiA2JNY1
Daimler AG710000
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Amazon906866
Infineon AG623100
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
CureVacA2P71U