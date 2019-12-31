Cushman & Wakefield Releases How-to Guide for Reopening Workplaces

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) today released its "Recovery Readiness: A How-to Guide for Reopening your Workplace, a comprehensive guide for real estate tenants and landlords on reopening workplaces as stay-at-home restrictions are lifted. This follows the creation of the firms Recovery Readiness Task Force (RRTF) and the launch of its new social distancing product Six Feet Office.

"It is extremely important to the health and safety of people around the world that organizations take well thought through precautions when introducing their employees back to the workplace, said John Forrester, President of Cushman & Wakefield and Executive Chair of the RRTF. "Our workplace experts, in conjunction with our top researchers, have created this guide to make this monumental migration from home more approachable  with quick and customizable solutions that are cost-effective to implement.

In creating the recovery readiness guide, the firm leveraged insights and best practices from its recent experience moving 10,000 companies and nearly a million workers back into 800 million square feet of buildings it manages in China through a joint venture with Vanke Service.

The guide outlines "The Safe Six workplace readiness essentials:

Prepare the Building  implement cleaning plans, pre-return inspections, and HVAC and mechanicals checks Prepare the Workforce  create policies for deciding who returns, shift/schedule management and employee communications Control Access  enforce protocols for safety and health checks, building reception, shipping/receiving, elevators and visitor policies Create a Social Distancing Plan  follow guidelines for decreasing density, schedule management and office traffic patterns Reduce Touch Points & Increase Cleaning  implement open doors, clean-desk policy, food plans and regular cleaning of common areas Communicate for Confidence  recognize the fear employees may feel in returning, communicate transparently and listen/survey regularly

"The migration back to places of business will look different for every organization, but the principles outlined in this guide are applicable to nearly every real estate owner and occupier, said Despina Katsikakis, Head of Workplace Business Performance at Cushman & Wakefield. "As we navigate the complexity of this unprecedented situation together, our experts will continue to provide general guidance as well as bespoke solutions to our clients at every step of the way.

Access Cushman & Wakefields "Recovery Readiness: A How-to Guide for Reopening your Workplace.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 53,000 employees in 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2019, the firm had revenue of $8.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200422005566/en/