finanzen.net
Technischer Hinweis: Aktuell gibt es für eingeloggte User Ladezeitverzögerungen. Bitte loggen Sie sich aus um das Problem kurzfristig zu beheben. Wir arbeiten an der grundsätzlichen Behebung des Problems. Ihr finanzen.net Team
22.04.2020 15:32

Cushman & Wakefield Releases How-to Guide for Reopening Workplaces

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) today released its "Recovery Readiness: A How-to Guide for Reopening your Workplace, a comprehensive guide for real estate tenants and landlords on reopening workplaces as stay-at-home restrictions are lifted. This follows the creation of the firms Recovery Readiness Task Force (RRTF) and the launch of its new social distancing product Six Feet Office.

"It is extremely important to the health and safety of people around the world that organizations take well thought through precautions when introducing their employees back to the workplace, said John Forrester, President of Cushman & Wakefield and Executive Chair of the RRTF. "Our workplace experts, in conjunction with our top researchers, have created this guide to make this monumental migration from home more approachable  with quick and customizable solutions that are cost-effective to implement.

In creating the recovery readiness guide, the firm leveraged insights and best practices from its recent experience moving 10,000 companies and nearly a million workers back into 800 million square feet of buildings it manages in China through a joint venture with Vanke Service.

The guide outlines "The Safe Six workplace readiness essentials:

  1. Prepare the Building  implement cleaning plans, pre-return inspections, and HVAC and mechanicals checks
  2. Prepare the Workforce  create policies for deciding who returns, shift/schedule management and employee communications
  3. Control Access  enforce protocols for safety and health checks, building reception, shipping/receiving, elevators and visitor policies
  4. Create a Social Distancing Plan  follow guidelines for decreasing density, schedule management and office traffic patterns
  5. Reduce Touch Points & Increase Cleaning  implement open doors, clean-desk policy, food plans and regular cleaning of common areas
  6. Communicate for Confidence  recognize the fear employees may feel in returning, communicate transparently and listen/survey regularly

"The migration back to places of business will look different for every organization, but the principles outlined in this guide are applicable to nearly every real estate owner and occupier, said Despina Katsikakis, Head of Workplace Business Performance at Cushman & Wakefield. "As we navigate the complexity of this unprecedented situation together, our experts will continue to provide general guidance as well as bespoke solutions to our clients at every step of the way.

Access Cushman & Wakefields "Recovery Readiness: A How-to Guide for Reopening your Workplace.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 53,000 employees in 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2019, the firm had revenue of $8.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

Nachrichten zu Cushman & Wakefield PLC Registered Shs

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
06:22 Uhr
Erste Schätzungen: Cushman Wakefield stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
29.02.20
Cushman Wakefield: Was beim Unternehmen in den jüngsten Büchern steht (finanzen.net)
26.02.20
Ausblick: Cushman Wakefield gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
04.08.19
Cushman Wakefield stellte das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
31.07.19
Ausblick: Cushman Wakefield stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
10.05.19
Cushman Wakefield: Was beim Unternehmen in den jüngsten Büchern steht (finanzen.net)
06.05.19
Ausblick: Cushman Wakefield präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Cushman Wakefield News
RSS Feed
Cushman Wakefield zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Cushman & Wakefield PLC Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
27.08.2018CushmanWakefield OverweightBarclays Capital
27.08.2018CushmanWakefield OverweightBarclays Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Cushman & Wakefield PLC Registered Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Cushman Wakefield News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Cushman Wakefield News
Werbung

Inside

BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Abgaben drohen
Alibaba steckt Milliarden in die Cloud
Vontobel: Bitcoin Halving - Kursrallye erwartet?
Chaos am Ölmarkt hält an: Brentölpreis auf 21-Jahrestief
Der ausführliche Altersvorsorge-Ratgeber
Solidvest Frühlingsaktion: Bis zu 1.000 EUR Bonus sichern!
DZ BANK - Brent: Stabilisierung nach Rücksetzer?
EuroStoxx 50  Neue Verkaufswelle gestartet?
Exporo: So kauft man Immobilien für die digitale Welt
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Cushman Wakefield-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Cushman Wakefield Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Ende des Immobilienbooms
Diese zehn Aktien kennen keine Krise
Sprit, Heizöl, Gas  Was der negative Ölpreis für unser Leben bedeutet
Die Dominanz des Dollar wird zur Gefahr für die Schwächsten
Mit diesem Trick gelingt Ihnen die Flucht aus der PKV

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street fester -- DAX im Plus -- AT&T zieht Prognose zurück - Gewinn steigt -- adidas-Aktien fallen weiter zurück - Pessimistin senkt Kursziel -- TeamViewer, Netflix, Snap, Talanx im Fokus

BioNTech: Grünes Licht für erste Studie zu Corona-Impfstoff in Deutschland. Ölpreisverfall hält an. Pfeiffer Vacuum meldet Gewinneinbruch. USA: Einigung auf Konjunkturpaket. Siemens Gamesa streicht Jahresziele. Texas Instruments überrascht beim Umsatz. United Airlines vollzieht milliardenschwere Kapitalerhöhung.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im März 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Machen sie sich wegen der Corona-Krise Sorgen um die Wirtschaft?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:37 Uhr
Wall Street fester -- DAX im Plus -- AT&T zieht Prognose zurück - Gewinn steigt -- adidas-Aktien fallen weiter zurück - Pessimistin senkt Kursziel -- TeamViewer, Netflix, Snap, Talanx im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
15:39 Uhr
Facebook-Aktie klettert: Facebook baut Geschäft in Indien mit milliardenschwerer Beteiligung aus
Marktberichte
15:39 Uhr
Konjunkturpaket stützt: Dow Jones mit starkem Auftakt
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Microsoft Corp.870747
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Deutsche Bank AG514000
TeslaA1CX3T
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Lufthansa AG823212
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Apple Inc.865985
Allianz840400
NEL ASAA0B733
BASFBASF11