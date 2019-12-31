Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) recently represented RPG, formerly RAF Pacific Group, in the disposition of two newly developed, fully leased Class A industrial properties in Carlsbad (San Diego), California for a combined value of nearly $85 million. The separate transactions consisted of Vector, a new 169,825-square-foot (sf) Class A industrial facility, and nearby Create, a new 146,108-sf Class A pharmaceutical manufacturing facility. Aric Starck, Vice Chairman with Cushman & Wakefield, represented RPG in both transactions.

Vector was acquired in early June by Los Angeles-based 3200 San Fernando LLC for $44 million. Located at 2882 Whiptail Loop East on an elevated site with good visibility, Vector was constructed in 2019 and is 100% leased to two tenants.

Create was acquired in late June by Los Angeles-based BLT Enterprises for approximately $40.45 million. Located at 2827 Whiptail Loop West, the property was also originally developed in 2019 and is fully leased to MilliporeSigma, whose parent company is Germany-based Merck KGaA. Starck also brokered the lease on behalf of RPG earlier this year.

"These new best-in-class facilities were each exceptionally designed and presented ideal industrial investments with strong occupants, said Aric Starck. "Each is also well located in the coastal and highly coveted Carlsbad submarket, strategically positioned in San Diegos North County.

RPG currently owns a real estate portfolio totaling over 2 million square feet (msf), which includes approximately 900,000-sf of ground-up development. In the last eight years, they have acquired, developed and repositioned over $570M of industrial, office, retail, and R&D properties. RPG is one of the most innovative developers in San Diego County. Known for their state-of-the-art, Creative Industrial, mixed-use and office facilities, they have over 1 msf of ground-up development underway. Their team has successfully developed properties in other major markets in the West, to include multi-family product. For more visit www.rafpg.com.

