finanzen.net
23.07.2020 20:34

Cushman & Wakefield Represents RPG in Disposition of Two New Premier Industrial Assets in San Diego for $85 Million

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) recently represented RPG, formerly RAF Pacific Group, in the disposition of two newly developed, fully leased Class A industrial properties in Carlsbad (San Diego), California for a combined value of nearly $85 million. The separate transactions consisted of Vector, a new 169,825-square-foot (sf) Class A industrial facility, and nearby Create, a new 146,108-sf Class A pharmaceutical manufacturing facility. Aric Starck, Vice Chairman with Cushman & Wakefield, represented RPG in both transactions.

Vector was acquired in early June by Los Angeles-based 3200 San Fernando LLC for $44 million. Located at 2882 Whiptail Loop East on an elevated site with good visibility, Vector was constructed in 2019 and is 100% leased to two tenants.

Create was acquired in late June by Los Angeles-based BLT Enterprises for approximately $40.45 million. Located at 2827 Whiptail Loop West, the property was also originally developed in 2019 and is fully leased to MilliporeSigma, whose parent company is Germany-based Merck KGaA. Starck also brokered the lease on behalf of RPG earlier this year.

"These new best-in-class facilities were each exceptionally designed and presented ideal industrial investments with strong occupants, said Aric Starck. "Each is also well located in the coastal and highly coveted Carlsbad submarket, strategically positioned in San Diegos North County.

RPG currently owns a real estate portfolio totaling over 2 million square feet (msf), which includes approximately 900,000-sf of ground-up development. In the last eight years, they have acquired, developed and repositioned over $570M of industrial, office, retail, and R&D properties. RPG is one of the most innovative developers in San Diego County. Known for their state-of-the-art, Creative Industrial, mixed-use and office facilities, they have over 1 msf of ground-up development underway. Their team has successfully developed properties in other major markets in the West, to include multi-family product. For more visit www.rafpg.com.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 53,000 employees in 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2019, the firm had revenue of $8.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

Nachrichten zu Cushman & Wakefield PLC Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
22.07.20
Erste Schätzungen: Cushman Wakefield präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
31.05.20
Cushman Wakefield-Aktie: Was Analysten von Cushman Wakefield erwarten (finanzen.net)
09.05.20
Cushman Wakefield zog Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
07.05.20
Ausblick: Cushman Wakefield öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
30.04.20
Cushman Wakefield-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im April (finanzen.net)
22.04.20
Erste Schätzungen: Cushman Wakefield stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
29.02.20
Cushman Wakefield: Was beim Unternehmen in den jüngsten Büchern steht (finanzen.net)
26.02.20
Ausblick: Cushman Wakefield gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Cushman Wakefield News
RSS Feed
Cushman Wakefield zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Cushman & Wakefield PLC Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
27.08.2018CushmanWakefield OverweightBarclays Capital
27.08.2018CushmanWakefield OverweightBarclays Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Cushman & Wakefield PLC Registered Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Cushman Wakefield News

22.07.20Erste Schätzungen: Cushman Wakefield präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Weitere Cushman Wakefield News
Werbung

Trading-News

Podcast mit Prof. Dr. P. Bofinger: Wie schnell erholt sich die deutsche Wirtschaft?
Neues 19-Jahres-Hoch: Technische Aufholjagd bei dieser Health Care-Aktie
Vontobel: Video: Lindt & Sprüngli - Zu teuer für diese Zeiten?
Aixtron erwartet dynamisches Wachstum
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones gelingt Durchbruch?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Financial Fact: Technologie-Titel sind markttechnisch übergekauft
Tourismus nach Corona: Diese Unternehmen profitieren
Ginmon: Was Sie über ETF-Sparpläne wissen sollten, bevor Sie mit dem Sparen beginnen
Riesige Rettungspakete
OSKAR mit Höchstnote im CAPITAL-Test ausgezeichnet
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur Cushman Wakefield-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Cushman Wakefield Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Rente mit 40? So schaffen es die Frugalisten
Garten umgraben - so gehts richtig
So eröffnen Sie Ihr erstes Aktiendepot
Die Wahrheit über die steigenden Mieten in Deutschland
Mit diesen Aktien-Strategien schlagen Hobby-Anleger die Profis

News von

Geht es bei Nel Asa abwärts? Gleich zwei Vermögensverwalter setzen nun auf eine fallende Nel-Aktie
Newsticker Corona: In Afrika mehr als 750.000 Coronavirus-Fälle
Biontech-Aktie: FDA will Zulassungsprozess beschleunigen - ein Investment für spekulative Anleger
Silberpreis: Starker Run auf Silber zu beobachten
Microsoft-Aktie: So ist die Ausgangslage vor den Zahlen

Heute im Fokus

DAX beendet Handel minimal tiefer -- Verluste an der Wall Street -- Twitter mit roten Zahlen -- Daimler mit Milliardenverlust -- Tesla schlägt alle Erwartungen -- BioNTech, Walmart, Microsoft im Fokus

AT&T im zweiten Quartal mit geringerem Gewinneinbruch als erwartet. Travelers muss für Waldbrände weniger zahlen als befürchtet. Erstanträge auf US-Arbeitslosenhilfe etwas höher als erwartet. Corona-Krise brockt American Airlines Milliardenverlust ein. Corona-Krise trifft Dow nicht so stark wie befürchtet. Beiersdorf eröffnet Forschungszentrum in Schanghai. Intershop bleibt in den schwarzen Zahlen. Markenvertriebsvorstand Stackmann muss bei VW wohl ebenfalls weichen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 20/29: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 29 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 29 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das sind 2020 die 10 bestbezahlten Prominenten der Welt
Welcher Promi macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q1 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
19:27 Uhr
DAX beendet Handel minimal tiefer -- Verluste an der Wall Street -- Twitter mit roten Zahlen -- Daimler mit Milliardenverlust -- Tesla schlägt alle Erwartungen -- BioNTech, Walmart, Microsoft im Fokus
Sonstiges
20:30 Uhr
Ratgeber-Video: MSCI World-ETF-Vergleich - so finden Sie den besten ETF Fonds auf den MSCI World-Index!
Nebenwerte
20:36 Uhr
Delivery Hero-Chef: Weiß nicht wann wir profitabel werden
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
TeslaA1CX3T
NEL ASAA0B733
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Amazon906866
Microsoft Corp.870747
BayerBAY001
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
NikolaA2P4A9
Allianz840400
Infineon AG623100