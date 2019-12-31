finanzen.net
11.08.2020 19:01

Cushman & Wakefield Sells Premier Medical Office Building in Maryland for $160M

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced the $160 million sale of the Barlow Building, located at 5454 Wisconsin Ave. in Chevy Chase, Md. Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Carr Properties, in the transaction.

Bill Collins, Paul Collins, Drew Flood, Eric Berkman, Shaun Collins and Shaun Weinberg of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller. Carr Properties has been retained by the buyer for third-party property management.

"This building is one of the most prestigious medical office buildings in the Washington, DC Metro region, said Flood, executive managing director at Cushman & Wakefield. "Its a part of one of Marylands prime medical communities and is fully equipped to serve and support the needs of its medical tenants and their clients.

The Barlow Building is a freestanding, 18-story, 293,852-square-foot medical office building located in the business/retail district of Chevy Chase, Md. and offers convenient access to downtown Washington, DC and the Maryland suburbs. The property is proximate to some of the areas top hospitals and health centers and is located one block from the Friendship Heights Metro Station (Red Line) and is easily accessible from I-495 or I-270 via the Wisconsin Avenue exit.

Some of the amenities of the Barlow Building include a streamlined valet parking system, top-floor membership gym, on-site deli, conference center and an on-site courtyard featuring a Starbucks.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 53,000 employees in 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2019, the firm had revenue of $8.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

About Carr Properties

Carr Properties is a privately held real estate investment trust that owns, manages, acquires, and develops high-quality properties in Washington, D.C. and Boston, Massachusetts. The company currently owns a portfolio of fourteen commercial office properties totaling approximately 4.4 million square feet and maintains a pipeline of five development projects that will add a further 2.4 million square feet to our portfolio of properties. We are continuing to expand through strategic investments in the Washington, D.C. and Boston, Massachusetts areas.

