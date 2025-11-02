Cushman & Wakefield Speaks at RICS China Summit 2026, Sharing Insights into Global Assets and Technology Reshaping Under the New Landscape of the 15th Five-Year Plan



EQS Newswire / 31/08/2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST

Werbung HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 31 August 2026 – Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, has participated in the RICS China Summit 2026. The firm's representative speakers at the event included KK Chiu, International Director and Chief Executive, Greater China, Cushman & Wakefield, and Chair, RICS China Board; Cathy Liu, Senior Director, Head of Valuation & Advisory Services, Shanghai; and Chris Yang, Head of Valuation & Advisory Services, Beijing and Head of REITs Practice Group. The expert team attended the event and shared their insights through engaging panel discussions.



The launch of China's 15th Five-Year Plan marks a pivotal stage in the nation's transition from "scale growth" to "high-quality advancement," bringing significant transformation to the real estate and construction sectors. These changes are being driven by four key forces: institutional restructuring, technological revolution, spatial reshaping, and upgraded openness. Under the theme "Global Assets and Technology Reshaping Under the New Landscape of the 15th Five-Year Plan," the RICS China Summit 2026 focused on the core objectives of the Five-Year Plan and explored five key areas: policy and top-level strategic planning, technology-driven industry transformation, global asset allocation, capital and asset revitalization, and green, low-carbon transition.



KK Chiu, International Director and Chief Executive, Greater China, Cushman & Wakefield, and Chair of the RICS China Board, was invited to deliver the opening remarks. He said: "This year marks the launch of China's 15th Five-Year Plan, and is also a pivotal turning point for the domestic real estate and construction industries as they move from scale expansion towards high-quality development and upgrading. During this process, RICS is continuing to promote the adoption of international surveying and valuation standards, guidance on the responsible use of AI, and global sustainability and ESG guidelines. Through close collaboration with leading domestic institutions and enterprises, RICS supports Chinese professionals in contributing to the development and refinement of global standards during the 15th Five-Year Plan period."



KK Chiu also moderated a panel discussion together with leading industry experts. The discussion examined the industry's core transformation from "asset holding" to "asset operation + capital management," and explored implementation pathways for the dynamic optimization of REIT portfolios. Panelists also discussed the impact of different listing platforms on commercial real estate valuations and examined how emerging factors, including land lease renewal policies and the recognition of data assets on balance sheets, are reshaping real estate asset values, in turn helping the industry optimize valuation methodologies and improve operational efficiency.



The industry case study handbook From Sustainability Performance to Asset Value Enhancement: Pathways to Financial Returns in Green Real Estate , jointly written by Cushman & Wakefield, RICS China and GRESB China, was officially launched during the RICS China Summit 2026.



The handbook examines the localized value transmission mechanisms of ESG performance and is built around the core premise that "green asset value is characterized by multiple pathways and differentiated outcomes, and should be assessed from a full lifecycle and risk-adjusted return perspective." It establishes a four-dimensional analytical framework covering revenue, costs, valuation and financing, and systematically analyses the mechanisms through which ESG factors influence asset cash flow, risk assessment, capital expenditure, financing conditions and market liquidity. The handbook provides practical reference guidance for investors, asset managers, valuers, rating agencies, financial institutions and industry practitioners.



At the real estate sub-forum, Cathy Liu, Senior Director, Head of Valuation & Advisory Services, Shanghai, Cushman & Wakefield, joined other industry leaders in a panel discussion titled "From Sustainability Performance to Asset Value Enhancement: Pathways to Financial Returns in Green Real Estate." During the discussion, she noted: "2026 marks the 50th anniversary of the RICS Valuation — Global Standards, commonly known as the Red Book, and is also a critical milestone for the systematic integration of ESG factors into global real estate valuation standards. As ESG becomes fully embedded across the entire investment, operation, financing and valuation chain, how the value of green assets can be translated into observable and measurable financial returns has become a core issue for the industry."



Chris Yang, Head of Valuation & Advisory Services, Beijing, and Head of REITs Practice Group, Cushman & Wakefield, participated in the REITs panel discussion. During the session, titled "How Financial Instruments Can Drive Asset Value Enhancement: Empowering New Infrastructure, New Energy and GPU Computing Centers through REITs," he commented: "As an important financial innovation tool, REITs provide an effective capital operation pathway for emerging asset classes such as new infrastructure, new energy and GPU computing centers. Cushman & Wakefield's professional expertise in asset securitization can help clients seize this historic opportunity."



Hashtag: #CushmanWakefield #RICSSummit #RealEstate

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About Cushman & Wakefield Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for occupiers and investors with approximately 53,000 employees in over 350 offices and nearly 60 countries. In Greater China, a network of 23 offices serves local markets across the region. In 2025, the firm reported revenue of $10.3 billion across its core services of Valuation, Consulting, Project & Development Services, Capital Markets, Project & Occupier Services, Industrial & Logistics, Retail, and others. Built around the belief that Better never settles, the firm receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture. For additional information, visit





News Source: Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for occupiers and investors with approximately 53,000 employees in over 350 offices and nearly 60 countries. In Greater China, a network of 23 offices serves local markets across the region. In 2025, the firm reported revenue of $10.3 billion across its core services of Valuation, Consulting, Project & Development Services, Capital Markets, Project & Occupier Services, Industrial & Logistics, Retail, and others. Built around the belief that, the firm receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture. For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.hk or follow us on LinkedIn ( www.linkedin.com/company/cushman-&-wakefield-greater-china ).News Source: Cushman & Wakefield 31/08/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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