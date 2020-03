Cushman & Wakefield to Host Investor Day via Webcast Only on March 10

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) will host its Investor Day on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, beginning at 9:00 a.m. EDT via webcast only.

The firm will no longer host an in-person event in New York City out of an abundance of caution related to the evolving health risks associated with the Coronavirus (COVID 19).

The webcast will be hosted by Brett White, Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer and Duncan Palmer, Chief Financial Officer, and can be accessed as follows:

Dial in to 877-683-2081 (domestic) or 647-689-5424 (international) and enter Conference ID: 8865756

Live webcast can be accessed through Cushman & Wakefield’s IR website at http://ir.cushmanwakefield.com

The webcast of the speaker presentations and question and answer session will be accessible along with supplementary presentation material at http://ir.cushmanwakefield.com. The webcast will also be available for replay on Cushman & Wakefield’s IR website.

About Cushman & Wakefield

