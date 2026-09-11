Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Share Buyback

11 September 2026

Werbung

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

Werbung

(“Custodian Property Income REIT” or the “Company”)

Share Buyback

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties across the UK, announces that yesterday it purchased 250,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company (“the Shares”).

The Shares were acquired for consideration of £205,000 (plus costs and expenses) at a cost per share of 82.0 pence, representing a 16.8% discount to dividend-adjusted net asset value, and will be held in treasury. This transaction was executed under the irrevocable, non-discretionary share buyback programme (“the Programme”) announced on 17 July 2025 and extended on 11 June 2026 which instructs Deutsche Bank AG to operate the Programme independently during closed periods.

Following this transaction, the Company holds 6,545,732 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 488,567,079 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

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Further information:

Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact:

Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross – Managing Director Ed Moore – Finance Director Ian Mattioli MBE DL – Chairman Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 www.custodiancapital.com

Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch Hugh Jonathan / George Shiel Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.dbnumis.com

FTI Consulting Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

Notes to Editors

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.