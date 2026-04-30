Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Total Voting Rights
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Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
Werbung
Werbung
1 May 2026
Werbung
Werbung
Custodian Property Income REIT plc
Werbung
Werbung
(“Custodian Property Income REIT” or the “Company”)
Total Voting Rights
Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties across the UK, announces that the Company's total shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) amounts to 488,016,789 as at 30 April 2026.
Total share capital at 30 April 2026 comprises:
The Company has 488,016,789 ordinary shares with voting rights in issue. The above figure 488,016,789 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
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Further information:
Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact:
Notes to Editors
Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.
The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.
Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.
For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BJFLFT45
|Category Code:
|TVR
|TIDM:
|CREI
|LEI Code:
|2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
|Sequence No.:
|426030
|EQS News ID:
|2319842
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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