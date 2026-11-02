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Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Total Voting Rights

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Custodian REIT plc
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Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Total Voting Rights

02-Nov-2026 / 10:38 GMT/BST

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 2 November 2026

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Custodian Property Income REIT plc

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(“Custodian Property Income REIT” or the “Company”)

 

Total Voting Rights

 

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties across the UK, announces that the Company's total shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) amounts to 488,067,079 as at 31 October 2026. 

 

Total share capital at 31 October 2026 comprises:

 

Shares (excluding treasury shares)

488,067,079

Shares held in treasury

7,045,732

Total share capital (including treasury shares)

495,112,811

 

The Company has 488,067,079 ordinary shares with voting rights in issue. The above figure 488,067,079 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

- Ends -

 

Further information:

 

Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact:

 

Custodian Capital Limited

 

Richard Shepherd-Cross – Managing Director

Ed Moore – Finance Director

Ian Mattioli MBE DL – Chairman

Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740

 

www.custodiancapital.com

 

Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch

 

Hugh Jonathan / George Shiel

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

 

www.dbnumis.com

 

FTI Consulting

 

Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons

Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

 

custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

 

Notes to Editors

 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties. 

 

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund.  By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

 

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

 

For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: CREI
LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
Sequence No.: 448290
EQS News ID: 2426498

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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