Customers Bancorp, Inc. announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C (NYSE: CUBIPrC) of $0.4375 per share. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on May 29, 2020.
The Board of Directors has also declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (NYSE: CUBIPrD) of $0.40625 per share. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on May 29, 2020.
The Board of Directors has also declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (NYSE: CUBIPrE) of $0.403125 per share. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on May 29, 2020.
The Board of Directors has also declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F (NYSE: CUBIPrF) of $0.375 per share. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on May 29, 2020.
Institutional Background
Customers Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company located in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania engaged in banking and related businesses through its bank subsidiary, Customers Bank, a full-service bank with assets of approximately $11.5 billion at December 31, 2019. A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender that provides a range of banking and lending services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. Services and products are available wherever permitted by law through mobile-first apps, online portals, and a network of offices and branches. Customers Bancorp, Inc.s voting common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CUBI. Additional information can be found on the companys website, www.customersbank.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200427005849/en/