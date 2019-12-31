finanzen.net
21.07.2020

Customers Bancorp, Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Webcast on July 30, 2020

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: CUBI), the parent company of Customers Bank (collectively, "Customers), will host a webcast at 9:00 AM EDT on Thursday, July 30, 2020, to report its earnings results for the three months ending June 30, 2020. The call will be conducted by Chair Jay Sidhu, President & CEO Dick Ehst, Vice Chair Sam Sidhu, and CFO Carla Leibold.

The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be made available at https://www.customersbank.com/investor-relations/ and at Customers Bank 2nd Quarter Earnings Webcast

The second quarter 2020 earnings press release will be issued before the market opens on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

You may submit questions in advance of the earnings webcast by emailing IR Manager Robert Ramsey.

The webcast will be archived for viewing on the Customers Bank Investor Relations page. Telephone playback of the webcast audio will be available beginning July 30 at 2:00 PM EDT until 2:00 PM EDT on August 20, 2020. Details to access the telephone playback will also be found on the Customers Bank Investor Relations page.

Institutional Background

Customers Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company located in West Reading, Pennsylvania engaged in banking and related businesses through its bank subsidiary, Customers Bank, a full-service bank with assets of approximately $12 billion at March 31, 2020. A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender that provides a range of banking and lending services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals, and families. Services and products are available wherever permitted by law through mobile-first apps, online portals, and a network of offices and branches. Customers Bancorp, Inc.s voting common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CUBI. Additional information can be found on the companys website, www.customersbank.com.

