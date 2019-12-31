finanzen.net
05.08.2020 15:00

 Customers Bank Names Eric Holmquist as Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer

Customers Bank is pleased to announce Eric Holmquist joined the institution as Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer. Holmquist has more than thirty-five years of financial industry expertise, spanning enterprise risk management, executive reporting, information management programs, and is skilled in creating operational efficiency and risk alignment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200805005329/en/

Eric Holmquist, EVP & Chief Risk Officer, Customers Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

Eric Holmquist, EVP & Chief Risk Officer, Customers Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

In his new role, Holmquist will be responsible for the design and execution of the banks enterprise risk management program and practices, including the appropriate frameworks and methodologies to support effective risk identification, assessment, mitigation, and monitoring. He is also responsible for ensuring the bank maintains a clearly defined risk appetite. As chair of the Enterprise Risk Management Committee, Holmquist will ensure risks associated with strategy, operations and change management are adequately monitored and managed, and regular reporting is provided to the Board of Directors.

"Customers Bank is continuing to grow and we are excited to welcome Eric to our team. Eric will serve as an integral part of the banks risk management practice to help us provide the best service and customer experience to our clients, while also increasing value for our investors, stated Richard Ehst, President and Chief Executive Officer of Customers Bank.

Holmquists experience spans numerous management roles of increasing responsibility at leading financial institutions and prominent advisory practices where he was responsible for all areas of enterprise and operational risk management. Most recently, Holmquist served as managing principal, enterprise risk management at Capco, a global consulting firm to the financial services industry. Earlier in his career, Holmquist held executive positions at FIS, Assume Partners, Advanta Bank Corp., and other financial institutions, as well as managed a financial advisory practice.

Holmquist earned a Bachelors in Leadership Studies from Villanova University. He is a member of the Risk Management Associations Editorial Advisory Board, an instructor for American Bankers Association Stonier Graduate School of Banking, and is a member of the American Bankers Association and the Risk Management Association. Holmquist is a frequent speaker at industry conferences and has written more than 50 published articles, as well as contributed to three books on risk management.

To learn more about Customers Bank, please visit www.CustomersBank.com.

About Customers Bank

Customers Bank, a subsidiary of Customers Bancorp, Inc. a bank holding company, is a full-service super-community bank with assets of approximately $17.9 billion at June 30, 2020. A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender that provides a range of banking and lending services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals, and families. Services and products are available wherever permitted by law through mobile-first apps, online portals, and a network of offices and branches. Customers Bancorp, Inc.s voting common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CUBI. Additional information can be found on the companys website, www.customersbank.com.

