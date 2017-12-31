CVB Financial Corp. and Community Bank Announce Agreement to Merge

CVB Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: CVBF) and Community Bank (OTC Pink: CYHT)
announced today that they have entered into an agreement and plan of
reorganization and merger (the "Agreement), pursuant to which Community
will merge with and into Citizens in a stock and cash transaction valued
at approximately $878.3 million, based on CVBFs closing stock price of
$23.37 on February 23, 2018. The merger will increase Citizens total
assets to approximately $12.0 billion on a pro forma basis as of
December 31, 2017.
CVBF expects the merger to result in approximately 12% earnings per
share accretion in 2019, excluding one-time transaction costs. CVBF
anticipates the merger to be approximately 11% dilutive to tangible book
value per share at closing with an earn back period of approximately 4.9
years and an internal rate of return of greater than 15%. Additionally,
at closing, Marshall V. Laitsch, Chairman of the Board of Community,
will join the Board of CVBF.
Community Bank, headquartered in Pasadena, California, had approximately
$3.7 billion in total assets, $2.7 billion in gross loans and $2.9
billion in total deposits as of December 31, 2017. Community has sixteen
branch locations throughout the greater Los Angeles and Orange County
areas.
Christopher D. Myers, President and Chief Executive Officer of CVB
Financial Corp. and Citizens Business Bank, stated, "We are excited to
be merging with a successful business bank that has been built customer
by customer for the past 74 years. Our combination with Community Bank
provides us tremendous financial opportunity in terms of depth of
talent, a strong and diverse customer base, and significant geographic
overlap. We have truly admired this franchise for a long time. The
reality of blending our two teams is very exciting.
David R. Misch, Chief Executive Officer of Community Bank, commented,
"We are delighted to be joining forces with an organization that so
strongly complements and builds upon Community Banks long-standing
tradition of customer, employee and community focus.
Pursuant to the Agreement, each share of Community common stock,
including unvested restricted stock units, will receive a fixed
consideration consisting of 9.4595 shares of CVBF common stock and
$56.00 per share in cash. CVBF will pay aggregate consideration of
approximately 30.0 million shares of CVBF common stock and $177.5
million in cash, subject to purchase price adjustment provisions and
other terms set forth in the Agreement. Giving effect to the merger,
Community shareholders would hold, in aggregate, approximately 21.4% of
CVBFs outstanding common stock following the merger.
Upon completion of the merger, Community will operate as Citizens
Business Bank and will continue to deliver the high-touch level of
service that its customers expect, with an expanded branch and ATM
network and a broad range of products and services, including expertise
in personal, small business, private and corporate banking, as well as
treasury management and trust services.
The boards of directors of Community, CVBF and Citizens have approved
the proposed merger. The closing of the merger is subject to customary
regulatory approvals and the approval of CVBF and Community
shareholders, and is anticipated to occur in the third quarter of 2018.
Advisors
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company served as financial
advisor to CVBF, and Morrison & Foerster LLP served as legal counsel to
CVBF. D.A. Davidson & Co. served as financial advisor to Community, and
Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP served as legal counsel to Community.
Conference Call and Investor Presentation
Management will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. PST/11:00 a.m. EST
on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 to discuss the announced merger between
CVB Financial Corp. and Community Bank.
To listen to the conference call, please dial (877) 506-3368. A taped
replay will be made available approximately one hour after the
conclusion of the call and will remain available through March 13, 2018
at 6:00 a.m. PST/9:00 a.m. EST. To access the replay, please dial (877)
344-7529, passcode 10117628.
The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast over the
Internet together with presentation slides; please visit our Citizens
Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com
and click on the "Investors
tab to access the call from the site. Please access the website 15
minutes prior to the call to download any necessary audio software. This
webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the Companys
website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference
call, and will be available on the website for approximately 12 months.
The presentation to be discussed on the conference call will be filed
with the SEC and made available on the Companys website.
About CVB Financial Corp.
CVB Financial Corp. ("CVBF) is the holding company for Citizens
Business Bank. CVBF is the ninth largest bank holding company
headquartered in California with assets of approximately $8.3 billion.
Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top
performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking,
lending and investing services through 51 banking centers and 3 trust
office locations serving the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange
County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the
Central Valley area of California.
Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the Nasdaq
under the ticker symbol "CVBF. For investor information on CVB
Financial Corp., visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com
and click on the "Investors tab.
About Community Bank
Community Bank is an independent and family-owned regional bank with
assets of $3.7 billion and 16 locations throughout Southern California.
Founded in 1945, Community Bank utilizes its experience, suite of
financial services and unique Partnership Banking® approach to help its
clients grow and succeed. For more information on Community Bank, log on
to www.cbank.com.
Member FDIC.
Community Bank stock is traded on the OTC Pink under the ticker symbol
"CYHT.
Safe Harbor
Certain matters set forth herein constitute forward-looking statements
within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995, including forward-looking statements relating to CVBFs current
expectations regarding the proposed merger, its business plans and
expectations and its future financial position and operating results.
Words such as "expects, "will likely result, "aims, "anticipates,
"believes, "could, "estimates, "expects, "hopes, "intends, "may,
"plans, "projects, "seeks, "should, "will and variations of these
words and similar expressions help to identify these forward looking
statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking
statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause
actual results, performance and/or achievements to differ materially
from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not
limited to: CVBFs ability to realize anticipated cost savings,
economies of scale and/or revenue and business franchise enhancements
from the proposed merger within expected time frames or at all; whether
governmental approvals for the proposed merger will be obtained within
expected time frames or ever; whether the other conditions to the
closing of the proposed merger, including approval by CVBF and Community
shareholders, are satisfied; local, regional, national and international
economic and market conditions and events and the impact they may have
on CVBF, CVBFs customers, assets, and liabilities; changes in CVBF or
Communitys organization, management, compensation and benefit plans,
and the ability of CVBF and Community to retain or expand their
respective management teams and/or boards of directors; CVBFs success
at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items and all other
factors set forth in CVBFs public reports including its Annual Report
on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and particularly the
discussion of risk factors within that document. CVBF does not
undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any
forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated
events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as
required by law. Statement about future operating results, such as those
concerning accretion and dilution to CVBFs earnings or shareholders are
for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts and actual results may
differ.
Additional Information About the Proposed Merger and Where to Find It
In connection with the proposed merger, CVBF will file with the SEC a
Registration Statement on Form S-4 that will include a Joint Proxy
Statement of CVBF and Community and a Prospectus of CVBF, as well as
other relevant documents concerning the proposed transaction. The final
proxy statement/prospectus will be distributed to the shareholders of
CVBF and Community in connection with their vote on the proposed
transaction.
SHAREHOLDERS OF CVBF AND COMMUNITY ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION
STATEMENT AND THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE PROPOSED
TRANSACTION WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS
FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE
DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION.
The Proxy Statement/Prospectus and other relevant materials (when they
become available), and any other documents CVBF filed with the SEC may
be obtained free of charge at the SECs website, http://www.sec.gov,
at the investor relations portion of CVBFs website, https://www.cbbank.com,
by contacting Myrna DiSanto, Investor Relations, CVB Financial Corp.,
701 N Haven Avenue, Ontario, CA 91764 or by telephone at (909) 980-4030
or by contacting David R. Misch, Chief Executive Officer, Community
Bank, 460 Sierra Madre Villa Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91107 or by telephone
at (800) 788-9999.
CVBF and Community and certain of their directors and executive officers
may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the
shareholders of CVBF and Community in connection with the merger.
Information about the directors and executive officers of CVBF and their
ownership of CVBF common stock is set forth in CVBFs proxy statement
filed with the SEC on April 6, 2017. Information about the directors and
executive officers of Community will be set forth in the Proxy
Statement/Prospectus regarding the proposed transaction. This press
release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an
offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180226006659/en/