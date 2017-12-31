CVB Financial Corp. and Community Bank Announce Completion of Merger

CVB Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: CVBF) and Community Bank (OTC Pink: CYHT)
announced today that the planned merger between CVBFs wholly-owned
banking subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank, and Community Bank has been
completed, effective at 5:00 p.m. (Pacific Daylight Time) on August 10,
2018. Effective at the time of the merger, CVBF appointed Marshall V.
Laitsch, the former Chairman of Community Bank Board of Directors, to
serve on the respective Boards of CVBF and Citizens Business Bank.
Under the terms of the merger agreement, Community Bank shareholders
received $56.00 in cash and 9.4595 shares of CVBF common stock for each
share of Community common stock. The value of the total deal
consideration was approximately $903 million, which includes
approximately 30 million shares of CVBF stock issued to Community Bank
shareholders and $177.5 million in aggregate cash consideration.
Christopher D. Myers, President and Chief Executive Officer of CVBF,
said, "We are excited to move forward with the closing of this merger
and welcome all Community Bank associates, shareholders and customers to
Citizens Business Bank and CVB Financial Corp. This merger furthers our
strategic objective to be the premier business bank headquartered in
California.
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company served as financial advisor to
CVBF, and Morrison & Foerester LLP served as legal counsel to CVBF. D.A.
Davidson served as financial advisor to Community, and Manatt, Phelps &
Phillips LLP served as legal counsel to Community.
About CVB Financial Corp.
CVB Financial Corp. ("CVBF) is the holding company for Citizens
Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies
headquartered in California. With the addition of Community Bank, on a
pro-forma combined basis, CVBF has assets of approximately $11.8
billion. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the
top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking,
lending and investing services through 67 banking centers and 3 trust
office locations serving the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange
County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the
Central Valley area of California.
Shares of CVBF common stock are listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker
symbol "CVBF. For investor information on CVBF, visit our Citizens
Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com
and click on the "Investors
tab.
Safe Harbor
Certain matters set forth herein constitute forward-looking statements
within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995, including forward-looking statements relating to CVBFs current
expectations regarding the merger, its business plans and expectations
and its future financial position and operating results. Words such as
"expects, "will likely result, "aims, "anticipates, "believes,
"could, "estimates, "expects, "hopes, "intends, "may, "plans,
"projects, "seeks, "should, "will and variations of these words and
similar expressions help to identify these forward-looking statements,
which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements
are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results,
performance and/or achievements to differ materially from those
projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to: CVBFs ability to realize anticipated cost savings, economies of
scale and/or revenue and business franchise enhancements from the merger
within expected time frames or at all; local, regional, national and
international economic and market conditions and events and the impact
they may have on CVBF or CVBFs customers, assets, and liabilities,
including customers, assets and liabilities acquired in connection with
the merger; changes in CVBFs organization, management, compensation and
benefit plans, and the ability of the combined bank to retain or expand
its management team, key employees, customers, assets and deposits;
CVBFs success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items and
all other factors set forth in CVBFs public reports including its
Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and
particularly the discussion of risk factors within that document. CVBF
does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update
any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated
events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as
required by law.
