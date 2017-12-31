CVB Financial Corp. and Community Bank Announce Receipt of Regulatory Approvals for Merger

CVB Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: CVBF) and Community Bank (OTC Pink: CYHT)
announced today that the proposed merger between CVBFs wholly-owned
banking subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank, and Community Bank has
received the required regulatory approvals from the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and California Department of Business
Oversight. The consummation of the merger, which is anticipated to occur
on Friday, August 10, 2018, remains subject to the satisfaction of
customary closing conditions.
"We are pleased that we can move forward toward closing our merger and
combining these two institutions with such long histories of success,
said Christopher D. Myers, President and Chief Executive Officer of
CVBF. "The merger with Community Bank will increase our market share in
key operating markets and provide additional scale and operating
leverage.
David R. Misch, Chief Executive Officer of Community Bank, stated, "We
are excited to move forward toward completing the merger with Citizens
and to bring together complementary business banking models with similar
core values and corporate cultures.
About CVB Financial Corp.
CVB Financial Corp. ("CVBF) is the holding company for Citizens
Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies
headquartered in California with assets of approximately $8.1 billion.
Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top
performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking,
lending and investing services through 51 banking centers and 3 trust
office locations serving the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange
County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the
Central Valley area of California.
Shares of CVBF common stock are listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker
symbol "CVBF. For investor information on CVBF, visit our Citizens
Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com
and click on the "Investors
tab.
About Community Bank
Community Bank is an independent and family-owned regional bank with
assets of approximately $3.7 billion and 16 locations throughout
Southern California. Founded in 1945, Community Bank utilizes its
experience, suite of financial services, and unique Partnership Banking®
approach to help its clients grow and succeed. For more information on
Community Bank, log on to www.cbank.com.
Member FDIC.
Community Bank stock is traded on the OTC Pink under the ticker symbol
"CYHT.
Safe Harbor
Certain matters set forth herein constitute forward-looking statements
within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995, including forward-looking statements relating to CVBFs current
expectations regarding the proposed merger, its business plans and
expectations and its future financial position and operating results.
Words such as "expects, "will likely result, "aims, "anticipates,
"believes, "could, "estimates, "expects, "hopes, "intends, "may,
"plans, "projects, "seeks, "should, "will and variations of these
words and similar expressions help to identify these forward looking
statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking
statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause
actual results, performance and/or achievements to differ materially
from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not
limited to: CVBFs ability to realize anticipated cost savings,
economies of scale and/or revenue and business franchise enhancements
from the proposed merger within expected time frames or at all; whether
governmental approvals for the proposed merger will be obtained within
expected time frames or ever; whether the other conditions to the
closing of the proposed merger are satisfied; local, regional, national
and international economic and market conditions and events and the
impact they may have on CVBF or CVBFs customers, assets, and
liabilities; changes in CVBFs or Communitys organization, management,
compensation and benefit plans, and the ability of CVBF and Community to
retain or expand their respective management teams and/or boards of
directors; CVBFs success at managing the risks involved in the
foregoing items and all other factors set forth in CVBFs public reports
including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,
2017, and particularly the discussion of risk factors within that
document. CVBF does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any
obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect
occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of
such statements except as required by law.
