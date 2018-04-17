CVB Financial Corp. Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) and its principal subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank (together, the "Company), announced today that the Company plans to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Management will hold a conference call at 7:30 a.m. PDT/10:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, April 25, 2019 to discuss the Companys first quarter 2019 financial results.

To listen to the conference call, please dial (877) 506-3368. A taped replay will be made available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and will remain available through May 9, 2019 at 6:00 a.m. PDT/9:00 a.m. EDT. To access the replay, please dial (877) 344-7529, passcode 10129992.

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet; please visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the "Investors tab to access the call from the site. Please access the website 15 minutes prior to the call to download any necessary audio software. This webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the Companys website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call, and will be available on the website for approximately 12 months.

Corporate Overview

CVB Financial Corp. ("CVBF) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with over $11 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services through 62 banking centers and 3 trust office locations serving the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "CVBF. For investor information on CVB Financial Corp., visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the "Investors tab.

