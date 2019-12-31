CVB Financial Corp. Announces Suspension of Stock Repurchase Plan

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) announced today that it will suspend its 10b5-1 stock repurchase program. The Companys Board of Directors previously authorized the Company to repurchase up to 9,577,917 shares of the Companys common stock. During the first quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 4,944,290 shares of common stock, at an average price of $18.54, and as of March 31, 4,585,145 shares remain available for repurchase.

The uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic presents an unprecedented challenge for global and local economies and as a result has created uncertainty for our customers. David A. Brager, CEO, commented, "We are focused on supporting our customers through this difficult period of time. Citizens Business Bank is confident that our disciplined strategy to maintain strong capital, excellent asset quality, and abundant liquidity have positioned the Bank to successfully support the current and future credit and banking needs of our customers.

We will continue to evaluate the evolving situation and potential for future stock repurchases.

Corporate Overview

CVB Financial Corp. ("CVBF) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with over $11 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services through 58 banking centers and 3 trust office locations serving the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "CVBF. For investor information on CVBF, visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the "Investors tab.

Safe Harbor

Certain matters set forth herein (including the exhibits hereto) constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including forward-looking statements relating to the Company's current business plans and expectations and our future financial position and operating results. Words such as "will likely result, "aims, "anticipates, "believes, "could, "estimates, "expects, "hopes, "intends, "may, "plans, "projects, "seeks, "should, "will, "strategy, "possibility, and variations of these words and similar expressions help to identify these forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and/or achievements to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, local, regional, national and international economic and market conditions and political events and the impact they may have on us, our customers and our assets and liabilities; our ability to attract deposits and other sources of funding or liquidity; supply and demand for commercial or residential real estate and periodic deterioration in real estate prices and/or values in California or other states where we lend; a sharp or prolonged slowdown or decline in real estate construction, sales or leasing activities; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers, depositors, key vendors or counterparties; changes in our levels of delinquent loans, nonperforming assets, allowance for loan losses and charge-offs; the costs or effects of mergers, acquisitions or dispositions we may make, whether we are able to obtain any required governmental approvals in connection with any such mergers, acquisitions or dispositions, and/or our ability to realize the contemplated financial or business benefits associated with any such mergers, acquisitions or dispositions; the effect of changes in laws, regulations and applicable judicial decisions (including laws, regulations and judicial decisions concerning financial reforms, taxes, bank capital levels, allowance for loan losses, consumer, commercial or secured lending, securities and securities trading and hedging, bank operations, compliance, fair lending, the Community Reinvestment Act, employment, executive compensation, insurance, cybersecurity, vendor management and information security technology) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply or believe we should comply or which may otherwise impact us; the effects of additional legal and regulatory requirements to which we have or will become subject as a result of our total assets exceeding $10 billion, which first occurred in the third quarter of 2018 due to the closing of our merger transaction with Community Bank; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements and minimum capital requirements, based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting standards, including changes in the Basel Committee framework establishing capital standards for bank credit, operations and market risks; the accuracy of the assumptions and estimates and the absence of technical error in implementation or calibration of models used to estimate the fair value of financial instruments or currently expected credit losses or delinquencies; inflation, changes in market interest rates, securities market and monetary fluctuations; changes in government-established interest rates, reference rates (including the anticipated phase-out of LIBOR) or monetary policies; changes in the amount, cost and availability of deposit insurance; disruptions in the infrastructure that supports our business and the communities where we are located, which are concentrated in California, involving or related to physical site access and/or communication facilities; cyber incidents, or theft or loss of Company, customer or employee data or money; political developments, uncertainties or instability, catastrophic events, acts of war or terrorism, or natural disasters, such as earthquakes, drought, the effects of pandemic diseases, climate change, or extreme weather events, that affect electrical, environmental, computer servers, and communications or other services we use, or that affect our assets, customers, employees or third parties with whom we conduct business; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy (local, national and international), our organization and our customers, suppliers and employees, as well as the effects of various governmental responses to the pandemic, including stimulus packages; our timely development and implementation of new banking products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by our customers and potential customers; the Companys relationships with and reliance upon outside vendors with respect to certain of the Companys key internal and external systems, applications and controls; changes in commercial or consumer spending, borrowing and savings preferences or behaviors; technological changes and the expanding use of technology in banking and financial services (including the adoption of mobile banking, funds transfer applications, electronic marketplaces for loans, block-chain technology and other banking products, systems or services); our ability to retain and increase market share, retain and grow customers and to control expenses; changes in the competitive environment among banks and other financial services and technology providers; competition and innovation with respect to financial products and services by banks, financial institutions and non-traditional providers including retail businesses and technology companies; volatility in the credit and equity markets and its effect on the general economy or local or regional business conditions or on the Companys assets or customers; fluctuations in the price of the Companys common stock or other securities, and the resulting impact on the Companys ability to raise capital or to make acquisitions; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted from time-to-time by the principal regulatory agencies with jurisdiction over the Company, as well as by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard-setters; changes in our organization, management, compensation and benefit plans, and our ability to recruit and retain or expand or contract our workforce, management team, key executive positions and/or our board of directors; the costs and effects of legal, compliance and regulatory actions, changes and developments, including the initiation and resolution of legal proceedings (including any securities, bank operations, consumer or employee class action litigation); regulatory or other governmental inquiries or investigations, and/or the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; our ongoing relations with our various federal and state regulators, including the SEC, Federal Reserve Board, FDIC and California DBO; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items and all other factors set forth in the Company's public reports, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and particularly the discussion of risk factors within that document. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Any statements about future operating results, such as those concerning accretion and dilution to the Companys earnings or shareholders, are for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and actual results may differ.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200331005879/en/