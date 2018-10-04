CVB Financial Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) and its principal subsidiary, Citizens
Business Bank (together, the "Company), announced today that the
Company plans to release its financial results for the third quarter
ended September 30, 2018 after the market closes on Wednesday, October
24, 2018. Management will hold a conference call at 7:30 a.m. PDT/10:30
a.m. EDT on Thursday, October 25, 2018 to discuss the Companys third
quarter 2018 financial results.
To listen to the conference call, please dial (877) 506-3368. A taped
replay will be made available approximately one hour after the
conclusion of the call and will remain available through November 8,
2018 at 6:00 a.m. PST/9:00 a.m. EST. To access the replay, please dial
(877) 344-7529, passcode 10124641.
The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast over the
Internet; please visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com
and click on the "Investors tab to access the call from the site.
Please access the website 15 minutes prior to the call to download any
necessary audio software. This webcast will be recorded and available
for replay on the Companys website approximately two hours after the
conclusion of the conference call, and will be available on the website
for approximately 12 months.
Corporate Overview
CVB Financial Corp. ("CVBF) is the holding company for Citizens
Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies
headquartered in California. With the addition of Community Bank, on a
combined basis, CVBF assets exceed $11 billion. Citizens Business Bank
is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the
nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing
services through 68 banking centers and 3 trust office locations serving
the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County,
Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of
California.
Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ
under the ticker symbol "CVBF. For investor information on CVBF, visit
our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and
click on the "Investors
tab.
