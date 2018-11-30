CynergisTek Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

CynergisTek,
Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leader in healthcare cybersecurity,
privacy, and compliance, today announced financial results for the first
quarter ended March 31, 2019.
Financial Highlights for the First Quarter 2019 Include:
Financials represent business from continuing operations. Discontinued
operations have been isolated.
Revenues from continuing operations for the first quarter were $5.8
million an increase of 32%, compared to $4.4 million for the same
period of 2018.
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations, after adding
back stock-based compensation, was $(0.6) million in the first quarter
of 2019, compared to $(0.7) million after adding back stock based
compensation and non-recurring charges related to our debt refinancing
and the departure of a senior executive for the same period in 2018.
Non-GAAP adjusted loss from continuing operations per share for the
first quarter 2019 was ($0.09) per basic and diluted share, compared
to ($0.11) per basic and ($0.10) diluted share for the same period of
2018.
Recent Operational Highlights Include:
Expanded managed service offering to include Managed Security Services
to have the full breadth of offerings for the healthcare market.
Drove 45% plus year over year growth in professional and consulting
services revenue.
"The first quarter of 2019 was very successful in terms of our strategy
for the future, said Mac McMillan, President and CEO of CynergisTek.
"We reduced debt by selling the Managed Print Services business,
allowing us to increase focus on our core cybersecurity, privacy, and
compliance services. We expanded our service offerings by launching
Managed Security Services to provide proactive and comprehensive
security monitoring of network devices, endpoints, and cloud- and SaaS-
based environments. Many of our customers have expressed interest in
wanting more focused monitoring to keep up with the increased threat
landscape healthcare is experiencing.
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Compared to the Three
Months Ended March 31, 2018
Financial results are from our continuing operations related to our
Security services unless specifically noted that it includes our
discontinued operations related to the sale of our managed print
services (MPS) business. Revenue increased by approximately $1.4 million
to $5.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, as compared
to the same period in 2018, as we have intensified our sales efforts,
expanded our service offerings and benefitted from our customers need
for additional professional services.
Cost of revenue was $3.5 million for the three months ended March 31,
2019, as compared to $2.4 million for the same period in 2018. This
increase was due to increased headcount in order to provide services to
a larger customer base, support new services, and our efforts to augment
the employee salary and benefit offerings to attract and retain talent.
Gross margin was 40% of revenue for the three months ended March 31,
2019 and 45% for the same period in 2018. The reduction in gross margin
is reflective of our investment in attracting and retaining talented
cyber security employees and costs associated with ramping up new
services. We expect gross margins to improve in the second half of the
year as we grow our cybersecurity consulting services and our new
services start to gain traction in the marketplace.
Sales and marketing expenses were $1.5 million for the three months
ended March 31, 2019, as compared to $1.4 million for the same period in
2018. General and administrative expenses decreased to $1.7 million for
the three months ended March 31, 2019, as compared to $2.2 million for
the same period in 2018. This reduction was due to the non-recurring
charges related to our debt refinancing and the departure of a senior
executive back in the first quarter of 2018.
On March 20, 2019, we sold the Managed Print Services (MPS) business.
The gain on the sale of this business, together with the earnings from
these discontinued operations, net of taxes totaled $19.0 million for
the three months ended March 31, 2019 compared to income from
discontinued operations, net of tax, of $1.1 million in the 2018 period.
GAAP net loss from continuing operations for the first quarter was
$(1.5) million, or $(0.15) per basic and diluted share compared to a net
loss of $(1.9) million, or $(0.19) per basic and diluted share for the
same period of 2018. GAAP net income for the first quarter, after
adjustment from income from discontinued operations, including gain on
sale, net of tax, was $17.5 million, or $1.81 per basic and $1.77 per
diluted share compared to a net loss after adjustment from income from
discontinued operations, net of tax of $(0.7) million, or $(0.19) per
basic and diluted share for the same period of 2018.
The reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP information can be found in the
tables at the end of this release and provide the details of the
Companys non-GAAP disclosures and the reconciliation of non-GAAP
information.
CYNERGISTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
March 31, 2019
(unaudited)
December 31, 2018
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
12,386,637
$
6,571,381
Accounts receivable, net
4,309,391
5,572,467
Prepaid and other current assets
3,763,872
1,425,858
Refundable income taxes
-
472,059
Current assets held for sale
-
8,427,408
Total current assets
20,459,900
22,469,173
Property and equipment, net
848,131
887,874
Deposits
79,710
87,778
Deferred income taxes
1,615,173
2,146,020
Intangible assets, net
8,637,255
9,089,989
Goodwill
17,008,189
17,008,189
Noncurrent assets held for sale
-
1,844,349
Total assets
$
48,648,358
$
53,533,372
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
362,770
$
1,370,336
Accrued compensation and benefits
1,393,890
1,592,765
Deferred revenue
1,262,627
918,165
Income taxes payable
4,840,746
-
Note payable
-
343,750
Current portion of long-term liabilities
839,590
3,271,052
Current liabilities held for sale
138,894
7,299,561
Total current liabilities
8,838,517
14,795,629
Long-term liabilities:
Term loan, less current portion
-
12,851,617
Promissory notes to related parties, less current portion
1,125,000
5,015,625
Capital lease obligations, less current portion
-
1,570
Operating lease liability, less current portion
355,031
436,805
Noncurrent liabilities held for sale
-
58,967
Total long-term liabilities
1,480,031
18,364,584
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders equity:
Common stock, par value at $0.001, 33,333,333 shares authorized,
9,723,065 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2019, and
9,630,050 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018
9,723
9,630
Additional paid-in capital
32,319,958
31,910,831
Accumulated earnings (deficit)
6,000,129
(11,547,302
Total stockholders equity
38,329,810
20,373,159
Total liabilities and stockholders equity
$
48,648,358
$
53,533,372
CYNERGISTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2019
2018
Net revenues
$
5,773,657
$
4,374,569
Cost of revenues
3,484,639
2,408,780
Gross profit
2,289,018
1,965,789
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
1,481,383
1,367,871
General and administrative expenses
1,653,633
2,169,291
Depreciation
38,985
35,064
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
452,734
452,734
Total operating expenses
3,626,735
4,024,960
Loss from operations
(1,337,717
(2,059,171
Other income (expense):
Other income
8
20
Interest expense
(295,905
(399,733
Total other income (expense)
(295,897
(399,713
(Loss) before provision for income taxes
(1,633,613
(2,458,884
Income tax benefit
144,214
602,472
Net loss from continuing operations
(1,489,399
(1,856,412
Income from discontinued operations, including gain on sale, net
of tax
19,036,830
1,149,069
Net income (loss)
$
17,547,431
$
(707,343
Net income (loss) per share:
From continuing operations:
Basic
$
(0.15
$
(0.19
Diluted
$
(0.15
$
(0.19
From discontinued operations:
Basic
$
1.97
$
0.12
Diluted
$
1.92
$
0.12
Net income:
Basic
$
1.81
$
(0.07
Diluted
$
1.77
$
(0.07
Number of weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
9,673,689
9,586,608
Diluted
9,931,048
9,586,608
CYNERGISTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO
NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2019
2018
GAAP loss from operations
$
(1,337,717
$
(2,059,171
Adjustments:
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
38,985
|
|
|
35,064
|
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
|
|
452,734
|
|
|
452,734
|
|
One-time restructuring and legal fees
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
735,183
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
282,344
|
|
|
178,447
|
|
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
(563,654
|
)
|
$
|
(657,743
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA per share
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
(0.06
|
)
|
$
|
(0.07
|
)
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.06
|
)
|
$
|
(0.06
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
CYNERGISTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO
NON-GAAP ADJUSTED LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
GAAP net loss from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
(1,489,399
|
)
|
$
|
(1,856,412
|
)
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
Non-Cash Income Tax Adjustment
|
|
|
(144,214
|
)
|
|
(602,472
|
)
|
Other Expense
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(20
|
)
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
38,985
|
|
|
35,064
|
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
|
|
452,734
|
|
|
452,734
|
|
One-time restructuring and legal fees
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
735,183
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
282,344
|
|
|
178,447
|
|
Non-GAAP adjusted loss from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
(859,550
|
)
|
$
|
(1,057,476
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP adjusted loss per share
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
(0.09
|
)
|
$
|
(0.11
|
)
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.09
|
)
|
$
|
(0.10
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Conference Call Information
Date: Tuesday May 14, 2019
Time:
12:00 PM EDT
U.S.: 1-888-220-8474; International: 1-323-794-2590
Conference
ID: 1751236
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=134475
A replay of the call will be available from 3:00 pm ET on May 14, 2019
to Tuesday May 21, 2019, 11:59 pm ET. To access the replay, please dial
1-844-512-2921 from the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 from outside the U.S.
The PIN is 1751236.
About CynergisTek, Inc.
CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity and information management
consulting firm dedicated to serving the healthcare industry.
CynergisTek offers specialized services and solutions to help
organizations achieve privacy, security, and compliance goals. Since
2004, the company has served as a partner to hundreds of healthcare
organizations and is dedicated to supporting and educating the industry
by contributing to relevant industry associations. The company has been
named in numerous research reports as one of the top firms that provider
organizations turn to for privacy and security, and won the 2017 Best in
KLAS award for Cyber Security Advisory Services.
Forward Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the
business of CynergisTek that can be identified by the use of
forward-looking terminology such as "believes, "expects,
"anticipates, "may or similar expressions. Such forward-looking
statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including
uncertainties relating to product/services development, long and
uncertain sales cycles, the ability to obtain or maintain proprietary
intellectual property protection, market acceptance, future capital
requirements, competition from other providers, the ability of our
vendors to continue supplying the company with equipment, parts,
supplies and services at comparable terms and prices and other factors
that may cause actual results to be materially different from those
described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.
Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in
greater detail in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov.
CynergisTek is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such
obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as
a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190513005807/en/